(Shocking)   Unannounced cop provides unannounced tasing   (hometownstations.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pssssssst, wanna hear a secret?
ACAB
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops will attack anyone they think is weak. The secret to survival is to travel with large groups of armed white men. The cops just stand around and watch that shiat.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clark is still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a cascade of health problems, including a stroke, a burst appendix and hearing complications, said Clark's lawyer, Sarah Schielke.

O_O

Thorough...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaiian Sword is my theRock parody porno title
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they announce a Tasing, they use their handguns.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Pssssssst, wanna hear a secret?
ACAB


You forgot cowardly pussies!
This was a 75 year old man.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose unannounced is about the same as "GETONTHEGROUNDHANDSINTHEAIRDON'TMOVE"
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops brutalizing people for sport is common: a thread
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1398362177887739910
(CW- there may be some violent videos in the thread)
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: When they announce a Tasing, they use their handguns.


If you're lucky...

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I for one cannot wait for the body cam footage to not at all resemble the statement by the officer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure some cop apologists will cruise in here to chide us for not knowing all the details & being apathetic to the cop's fear for his own life.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm sure some cop apologists will cruise in here....


[Iseewhatyoudidthere.jpg]
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jayphat: I for one cannot wait for the body cam footage to not at all resemble the statement by the officer.


The cop did tell the paramedic he kicked the old man in the knee and punched him in the back of the head, so he probably gave him a piledriver and stabbed him16 times.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the police show up at your house, assume they are murderous terrorists and give them everything they want.  It's the best way to survive the encounter.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police and prosecutors said last week that Hanning and Clark got into a "physical altercation" and that the officer used his Taser after multiple commands by both officers.
District Attorney Heidi McCollum's office reiterated those statements Tuesday but also noted that Clark complied with the command to drop his weapon and that the officers' orders to him after that were "contradictory."

We need to start prosecuting cops who use Tasers when someone isn't doing anything to oppose them, and just isn't following their orders fast enough. Ohmygod, passive resistance does not deserve current.

/this country is fluxed
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the police show up at your house, assume they are murderous terrorists and give them everything they want.  It's the best way to survive the encounter.


That sounds great until they show up and don't even tell you they're police officers.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man in his own home ignores assholes yelling at him. Assholes then assault him having never identified themselves because he would not listen when he had no reason to.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Pssssssst, wanna hear a secret?
ACAB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jayphat: I for one cannot wait for the body cam footage to not at all resemble the statement by the officer.


What body cams?  Oh, those.  Sorry, they were all broken at the time, "accidentally" turned off, the memory cards were lost, mistakenly erased before they were downloaded, etc.

It's too bad now all we have is the word of the cops and a guy that had a stroke.  Oh well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the cop's defense, us old farts can be sneaky b@st@rds.  We'd squirt you in the eye with some BenGay just as soon as look atcha.  We are not to be trusted.  Now, get off my lawn!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Farking pigs.  Hate the damn cops.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guess now we know where at least one of those Nazi-wannabes from Loveland ended up.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anfrind: Cops are terrorists.


There would be way fewer terrorists on the streets if pigs got kicked out the force for life and charged with crimes when they pull shiat like this.

You ll never turn cops into good people, you need to purge the bad ones year round thats the only thing you can do.
 
