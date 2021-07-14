 Skip to content
(NPR)   Iranian agents are facing charges for their role in a plot to kidnap a U.S. journalist, had plans to take her out of Brooklyn by speedboat and get her quickly to Venezuela. Carrie Mathison allegedly involved in foiling the plot   (npr.org) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Homeland - SNL
Youtube K4aeibd1Rrc
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad she's safe and all, but she looks like central casting's idea of "stereotypical annoying next door neighbor in a new york city based multicamera sitcom"
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.


Not even 1 post in and we already have people using the opportunity to somehow shoehorn in berating America and comparing it to Iran.

SureJan.jpg
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
plans to take her out of Brooklyn by speedboat...

suryaa.comView Full Size

Do these fu*kin' guys do anything not involving a bass boat?
Ive met Floridians less in love with these things.
Airplane, submarine, dirigible, gyrocopter. Sh*t fellas, I know you cant water ski behind them but some things just make more tactical sense.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow those guys hate journalists almost as much as American conservatives.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.

Not even 1 post in and we already have people using the opportunity to somehow shoehorn in berating America and comparing it to Iran.

SureJan.jpg


Even dumber is it assumes Trumpers are Pro-Iranian government.  Weeks before COVID hit, farkers thought Trump was going to start WW III by going to war with Iran.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this another "Not Without My Daughter" made for TV mini series?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Is this another "Not Without My Daughter" made for TV mini series?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It'll get even better when these guys get nuclear weapons.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.


This post demonstrates well that Americans are no less religious than they were 200 years ago, they've just found different rituals and gods to worship/hate.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: the money is in the banana stand: yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.

Not even 1 post in and we already have people using the opportunity to somehow shoehorn in berating America and comparing it to Iran.

SureJan.jpg

Even dumber is it assumes Trumpers are Pro-Iranian government.  Weeks before COVID hit, farkers thought Trump was going to start WW III by going to war with Iran.


Meanwhile a certain administration actually does drop bombs on Iranian forces and...what's that? Crickets? We kill an evil terrorist General and people cry about how mean they US is and we shouldn't do that but now suddenly those voices got a whole lot quieter.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.

Not even 1 post in and we already have people using the opportunity to somehow shoehorn in berating America and comparing it to Iran.

SureJan.jpg


Flynn was working with a foreign government to facilitate a kidnapping on American soil. This isn't in dispute.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why didn't they just poison her food or tea?  Or they could have helped her "accidentally fall out of a window?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Or trick her into coming into the embassy, murder her and cut her up with a bone saw, that always works.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alinejad lives in Brooklyn and has family still in Iran

Is she sure about that?

yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".


Yeah but we don't do it for journalists (well other than the Trump connection to Khashoggi, but the last 4 years need an *).
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Masih Alinejad Accepts the 2019 AAM Award
Youtube a_YLzMcd2NA

Excellent speech from 2019
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: It'll get even better when these guys get nuclear weapons.


And if UPS ever starts picking up there again they might have a way to deliver it.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: yohohogreengiant: When we do it it's called "extraordinary rendition".

It's a dick move.

Glad she's safe and they found the perps, but surprised Flynn or some other republicans weren't involved in the attempt.

Not even 1 post in and we already have people using the opportunity to somehow shoehorn in berating America and comparing it to Iran.

SureJan.jpg


Pointing out that Flynn and his cohorts are un-American grifters is not "berating "Murka".
 
