 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Dog attempts to hump hedgehog, vet says it did not go well (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Weird, The Sun, Yorkshire Vet's Peter Wright, News of the World, The Times, Veterinary medicine, Newspaper, News International, News Corporation  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 8:18 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but The Hedgehog Can Never Be Buggered At All
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, better stay away from Ron Jeremy.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFD.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Little Boss learned the hard way that you should never mix horny with thorny.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dinsdale?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Dinsdale?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Seductively deadly
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.