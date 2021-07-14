 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kotaku)   Some people try to smuggle drugs or the occasional exotic animal, then there's this guy who may or may not be a robot   (kotaku.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, International trade, Central processing unit, truck driver, global chip shortage, Integrated circuit  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 7:55 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size

Wah ha ha ha ha ha
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the plus side, he can definitely Run minecraft...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
a whopping 256 Intel CPUs-a mix of i7-10700 and i9-10900Ks-strapped to his torso and legs.

That must not have felt very good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: a whopping 256 Intel CPUs-a mix of i7-10700 and i9-10900Ks-strapped to his torso and legs.

That must not have felt very good.
[Fark user image 320x180]


He just needs a 1.2 million pin connector....
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
256 Intel CPUs, an 8 bit smuggler.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.