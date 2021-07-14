 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   New CT law mandates that adults going in the rear must use protection   (wfsb.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of how pathetic it is that the law is even needed to begin with
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wearing a seatbelt is about the dumbest god-damned thing that you can do.

/ yes, there is a velocity (speed does not necessarily indicate directionality) at which seatbelts fail, but if you wreck at those speeds...you've got bigger problems than a seatbelt.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1962, vehicles in the USA only required to have attachment points for a driver's seatbelt. My father decided to install seatbelts for all positions (8).  That involved a lot of drilling and large washers. The next summer, while we were on vacation, the van got blown off the highway by a speeding semi. Flipped, rolled, totaled! The only injury was one of my sisters got hit in the head by the Colman cooler.

Yeah, I'm a believer.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those big dummies!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been compulsory here for years.  Adults get fined or the driver gets fined for carrying loose kids with no booster seat.
Wife's car has Recarro leather seats so I had to install a Recarro leather child seat with a six point harness. I make sure they use it, not for safety but because it was so farking expensive. Dogs have leashes with seat belt clips attached but I still automatically stick my arm across the gap when braking hard.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Not wearing a seatbelt is about the dumbest god-damned thing that you can do.

/ yes, there is a velocity (speed does not necessarily indicate directionality) at which seatbelts fail, but if you wreck at those speeds...you've got bigger problems than a seatbelt.


That isn't true, dumbest god-damned thing is going freeway speeds on a motorcycle without a helmet.  Apparently legal in Texas from the amount of people who seem to do it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just figured this out now.

This must be part of the healing we were promised.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government overreach.

Yeah, not wearing a seatbelt is dumb. It's also a choice that doesn't hurt anyone except for the idiot not doing it.

Before the "hurting yourself puts a burden on society and hurts society" crowd chimes in, the same argument for seatbelts could be said for walking while looking at your phone and any other activity where not performing basic personal safety could result in injury.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, put on your belt. I don't need any adults flying out of the back seat and up in my business when I'm doing evasive maneuvers
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, another law that we can target minorities with!

Black/Brown Dude: "See, officer, I'm wearing a seatbelt."

Officer: "That buckle looks like a gun!" BLAM!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never let somebody sit behind me unbelted. In a wreck they're just a promectile pointed at me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: iheartscotch: Not wearing a seatbelt is about the dumbest god-damned thing that you can do.

/ yes, there is a velocity (speed does not necessarily indicate directionality) at which seatbelts fail, but if you wreck at those speeds...you've got bigger problems than a seatbelt.

That isn't true, dumbest god-damned thing is going freeway speeds on a motorcycle without a helmet.  Apparently legal in Texas from the amount of people who seem to do it.


They aren't wearing a seatbelt either soooo....
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can be dangerous in the back of a Volkswagen.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet you can ride a motorcycle with no helmet
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Yeah, another law that we can target minorities with!

Black/Brown Dude: "See, officer, I'm wearing a seatbelt."

Officer: "That buckle looks like a gun!" BLAM!


The DMV is racist because you can't drive to it to get your first license.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I would never let somebody sit behind me unbelted. In a wreck they're just a promectile pointed at me.


Gotta watch out for those promectiles.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: In 1962, vehicles in the USA only required to have attachment points for a driver's seatbelt. My father decided to install seatbelts for all positions (8).  That involved a lot of drilling and large washers. The next summer, while we were on vacation, the van got blown off the highway by a speeding semi. Flipped, rolled, totaled! The only injury was one of my sisters got hit in the head by the Colman cooler.

Yeah, I'm a believer.

Yeah, I'm a believer.


Thats also back when the frames of cars were insanely sturdy. You could take any car from those years and head on it at highway speeds to anything made now and the old car would basically crush the new one like an empty can
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: [Fark user image 425x304]


Neat argument but not apples to apples with wearing a seatbelt. You can remove food from kids and they have no way to get other food therefore causing harm to the kids is the point of your post. This law is removing the option for people to wear seatbelts.
If they choose not to wear a seatbelt and afterwards they get hurt it's because of their own personal decision, not someone else's. This also works with the driver, if you aren't requiring people to wear a seatbelt in your car you're the one that has potential missiles flying around the car. Your car, your choice.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: natazha: In 1962, vehicles in the USA only required to have attachment points for a driver's seatbelt. My father decided to install seatbelts for all positions (8).  That involved a lot of drilling and large washers. The next summer, while we were on vacation, the van got blown off the highway by a speeding semi. Flipped, rolled, totaled! The only injury was one of my sisters got hit in the head by the Colman cooler.

Yeah, I'm a believer.

Thats also back when the frames of cars were insanely sturdy. You could take any car from those years and head on it at highway speeds to anything made now and the old car would basically crush the new one like an empty can


Crumple zones work.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I do not have seat belts in the back seat of my car...it NEVER had seat belts in it. My car was built BEFORE seat belts were mandated.

I'm not going to comply with a retroactive EX POST FACTO law.
 
eKonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a recent conversation I had with coworkers about "kids these days"  (yes, we're all getting pretty damned old).  One of the topics that came up was that kids today don't get to experience the joys of riding in the bed of a moving pickup, like we did when we were kids. Now there's no question about the safety of being unrestrained in an open pickup bed - that is, it's completely unsafe (even if the truck can avoid an accident, if evasive maneuvers are needed you can still get tossed around or out) - but it was the type of thing I absolutely loved despite that (or maybe because?).

It turns out, in CT it is still legal for an adult to ride in the bed of a truck (not in all cases - e.g., it doesn't seem to be legal at highway speeds).  I wonder if this changes that, but I couldn't find the actual text of the bill.

/Yes, I wear my seatbelt and make sure my damn kids are strapped in
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: natazha: In 1962, vehicles in the USA only required to have attachment points for a driver's seatbelt. My father decided to install seatbelts for all positions (8).  That involved a lot of drilling and large washers. The next summer, while we were on vacation, the van got blown off the highway by a speeding semi. Flipped, rolled, totaled! The only injury was one of my sisters got hit in the head by the Colman cooler.

Yeah, I'm a believer.

Thats also back when the frames of cars were insanely sturdy. You could take any car from those years and head on it at highway speeds to anything made now and the old car would basically crush the new one like an empty can


2009 Chevy Malibu vs 1959 Bel Air Crash Test | Consumer Reports
Youtube fPF4fBGNK0U


Actually modern crush zone design in auto bodies surrounding the rigid passenger cage are a treme dous safety innovation. Yes, your car dents at lower speeds but your car aborbs much more impact than your meat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do we really need to give cops more reasons to pull people over?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still legal to drink in the back seat though
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: "This is really big news for Connecticut,"

It sure is.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BUT I WANNA BE THROWN CLEAR!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Lamont signs bill mandating rear seatbelts for adults, Local Junk Dealer Calls Him A Big Dummy"
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Nurglitch: [Fark user image 425x304]

Neat argument but not apples to apples with wearing a seatbelt. You can remove food from kids and they have no way to get other food therefore causing harm to the kids is the point of your post. This law is removing the option for people to wear seatbelts.
If they choose not to wear a seatbelt and afterwards they get hurt it's because of their own personal decision, not someone else's. This also works with the driver, if you aren't requiring people to wear a seatbelt in your car you're the one that has potential missiles flying around the car. Your car, your choice.


The fact that you feel the need to explain this meme is epic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not sure if lucky or not. But when I first started driving they had just enforced the driver must wear a seat-belt law. So ever since I've been driving it's a habit now to put one on. I can't imagine now driving with out it.

Of course, I'm more comfortable not wearing one. But I digress.
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eKonk: This reminds me of a recent conversation I had with coworkers about "kids these days"  (yes, we're all getting pretty damned old).  One of the topics that came up was that kids today don't get to experience the joys of riding in the bed of a moving pickup, like we did when we were kids. Now there's no question about the safety of being unrestrained in an open pickup bed - that is, it's completely unsafe (even if the truck can avoid an accident, if evasive maneuvers are needed you can still get tossed around or out) - but it was the type of thing I absolutely loved despite that (or maybe because?).

It turns out, in CT it is still legal for an adult to ride in the bed of a truck (not in all cases - e.g., it doesn't seem to be legal at highway speeds).  I wonder if this changes that, but I couldn't find the actual text of the bill.

/Yes, I wear my seatbelt and make sure my damn kids are strapped in


Yes, it was a fun sort of experience. But I am driving with my sister right now (seatbelted). A group of her friends were in the back of a pickup that flipped about 25 years ago, 2 died, rest badly hurt.

Lots of things we did when we were young were a lot of fun but mind boggling stupid.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Nurglitch: [Fark user image 425x304]

Neat argument but not apples to apples with wearing a seatbelt. You can remove food from kids and they have no way to get other food therefore causing harm to the kids is the point of your post. This law is removing the option for people to wear seatbelts.
If they choose not to wear a seatbelt and afterwards they get hurt it's because of their own personal decision, not someone else's. This also works with the driver, if you aren't requiring people to wear a seatbelt in your car you're the one that has potential missiles flying around the car. Your car, your choice.


And we all enjoy paying higher insurance rates to keep these vegetables alive.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Not sure if lucky or not. But when I first started driving they had just enforced the driver must wear a seat-belt law. So ever since I've been driving it's a habit now to put one on. I can't imagine now driving with out it.

Of course, I'm more comfortable not wearing one. But I digress.

Of course, I'm more comfortable not wearing one. But I digress.


I've seen safety studies where the driver has more control over the car while wearing a safety belt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've seen safety studies where the driver has more control over the car while wearing a safety belt.


Very possible. All I know is how I sit, I get the edge of the seatbelt cutting into my neck. I got one of those adjustable cloth thingy's that wraps around the belt so it's soft against my neck.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: cowsaregoodeating: Nurglitch: [Fark user image 425x304]

Neat argument but not apples to apples with wearing a seatbelt. You can remove food from kids and they have no way to get other food therefore causing harm to the kids is the point of your post. This law is removing the option for people to wear seatbelts.
If they choose not to wear a seatbelt and afterwards they get hurt it's because of their own personal decision, not someone else's. This also works with the driver, if you aren't requiring people to wear a seatbelt in your car you're the one that has potential missiles flying around the car. Your car, your choice.

And we all enjoy paying higher insurance rates to keep these vegetables alive.


I was wondering when this argument would show up. Doesn't this apply to any activity where a person decides not to use personal protection when performing an activity?

How many things do you do everyday where you could be injured so extensively that you become a burden on society? Walking down stairs, showering in a wet shower stall, turning on a light at a light switch, walking across the street. Each one of these activities could be more safe by mandating some protective device or action and each one of these activities we have made a personal choice not to use that personal protection.

One type of Government overreach in my opinion is where the government is making laws to protect ourselves from ourselves as the primary goal of the law. I should have the choice to do what I want with my health and well being as long as I'm not intentionally hurting someone else.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How the feck is this not law already?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I checked the date and no I haven't gone back in time a few decades. They joined the 21st century via the end of the 20th century.

Not that CSB: I do not drive and I spent over a year not getting into a vehicle because of the pandemic. The first time I only remembered to put my seat belt on after a few minutes. The funny part is that when we got to my destination, the vaccination center for my area, it took me a second or two to figure out why I could not get off my seat: the seat belt.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: cowsaregoodeating: Nurglitch: [Fark user image 425x304]

Neat argument but not apples to apples with wearing a seatbelt. You can remove food from kids and they have no way to get other food therefore causing harm to the kids is the point of your post. This law is removing the option for people to wear seatbelts.
If they choose not to wear a seatbelt and afterwards they get hurt it's because of their own personal decision, not someone else's. This also works with the driver, if you aren't requiring people to wear a seatbelt in your car you're the one that has potential missiles flying around the car. Your car, your choice.

And we all enjoy paying higher insurance rates to keep these vegetables alive.


And we all enjoy paying higher insurance rates because you don't exercise and drink too much.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.