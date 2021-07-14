 Skip to content
 
(CBS 17)   I for one welcome our new Wolf-German Shepherd hybrid overlords   (cbs17.com) divider line
32
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those hybrids needs to bone a grizzly bear.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badass.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are magnificent, impressive...  but not a ood idea for  pet.
The wolf hybrids I have met in my life ere awesome but need a strong leader.
They will challenge you if they think you are weak.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolf-German Shepherd hybrids? What could possibly go---OH DEAR GOD IT'S EATING ME!!!!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, subby. It should've been the Cool tag.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A CBS 17 viewer believes they spotted the four wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that remain on the loose in Orange County.

So far, Animal Control has successfully caught eight of the originally 12 escaped dogs

There are 5 dogs in those pictures.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta watch out for those sneaky neighbor wolves.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to give them snuggles. I do not think they would like to get snuggles.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they hungry like the wolves?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Wolf-Kangaroo hybrid is still in captivity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already had dog/hedgehog breeding on another thread.

I call dibs on the pic of the litter!!

cdn.pixabay.comView Full Size


GSD, is there anything you cannot make better?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: A CBS 17 viewer believes they spotted the four wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that remain on the loose in Orange County.

So far, Animal Control has successfully caught eight of the originally 12 escaped dogs

There are 5 dogs in those pictures.


I suppose one of them might not be a hybrid. Maybe a regular old German Shepherd saw these badasses out and about and decided this was the life for him.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's actually a breed that is exactly this mix:

https://www.petguide.com/breeds/dog/s​a​arloos-wolfhound/

(In the 80s, my dad was stationed at Soesterburg, and a Dutch Wolfhound was the base mascot.)

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Are they hungry like the wolves?


Large Siberian Husky "Hungry Like A Wolf"
Youtube DNJ-ks-z4Aw
 
frogmyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there also, like, a bear wandering around Raleigh recently, too? And that escaped, rare, venomous snake? WTF is going on in the Triangle?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A neighbor has one.  Grey wolf, GSD hybrid.  Looks exactly like a grey wolf.  She's the sweetest dog around...didn't you have three kids yesterday?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go Cedar Grove! Obligatory:
Baha Men - Who Let The Dogs Out (Damitrex Remix)
Youtube K0sPOrGpPAM
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need some in the Hampstead area. Maybe they'll stop biatchin about kids on golf carts.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: abhorrent1: A CBS 17 viewer believes they spotted the four wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that remain on the loose in Orange County.

So far, Animal Control has successfully caught eight of the originally 12 escaped dogs

There are 5 dogs in those pictures.

I suppose one of them might not be a hybrid. Maybe a regular old German Shepherd saw these badasses out and about and decided this was the life for him.


I want to be the German Shepard in your story.

/*gazes longingly out window*
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: We already had dog/hedgehog breeding on another thread.

I call dibs on the pic of the litter!!

[cdn.pixabay.com image 850x349]

GSD, is there anything you cannot make better?


Maybe:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: kdawg7736: Are they hungry like the wolves?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DNJ-ks-z​4Aw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Looks demonic, sounds funny.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Cool, subby. It should've been the Cool tag.


It's not cool.  People create these hybrids out of ignorance.  Wolf-dogs seem like cool pets until they reach adulthood (which they do a year or two later than regular dogs.)   When fully mature they pee on everything.  They want to roam a territory, and they have strong prey drives that can lead them to attacks other pets.  Unless you have a 10 acre enclosed area for the dogs to roam they will do everything in their power to escape.

Some people think a wolf-dog will be a badass guard dog or a strong fighting dog, but wolves are naturally shy and they make terrible watch dogs.  German shepherds, on the other hand, have been bred for that task and they are quite good at it.  If you add wolf to the GSD you get a ruined guard dog, and a wolf that doesn't have a territory to roam.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: A neighbor has one.  Grey wolf, GSD hybrid.  Looks exactly like a grey wolf.  She's the sweetest dog around...didn't you have three kids yesterday?


My BIL's friends - who live off the grid - have a similar animal. Part German Shepard, part wolf. Sitting around their campfire, it will lay at your feet, fetch golf balls, and protect you from chipmunks. Once inside though, you can't even look at it without it getting its hackles up. "Don't try to pet it inside the house[1]." OK, got it.

The one visit I had was cool. It was also more than enough for me.


1. House: dirt floor, no electricity, blankets for walls.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh fark here comes the Panzerknacker
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: They are magnificent, impressive...  but not a ood idea for  pet.
The wolf hybrids I have met in my life ere awesome but need a strong leader.
They will challenge you if they think you are weak.


Knew a guy in Florida who had one, and it was the biggest goddamn "dog" I've ever seen, I'm talking about long as a Volkswagen, with paws the size of dinner plates and a huge head. Cool animal, but damn.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: sdkOyOte: They are magnificent, impressive...  but not a ood idea for  pet.
The wolf hybrids I have met in my life ere awesome but need a strong leader.
They will challenge you if they think you are weak.

Knew a guy in Florida who had one, and it was the biggest goddamn "dog" I've ever seen, I'm talking about long as a Volkswagen, with paws the size of dinner plates and a huge head. Cool animal, but damn.


I cannot imagine cleaning up after that. You'd need a pooper-scooper designed for a horse barn, not suburbia.

Friend had a Great Dane/Canine of Unknown Origin mix for awhile. First time I met him: "Whoa, nice pony you got there."

There was no convincing that creature he was not a lap dog.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The guy that bought my previous home turned the property into a wolf preserve/rescue for these kinds of animals.  10 acres bordering 9000 acres of NJ state land so it was honestly a great use of the property.

Those animals are massive.  Intimidating as anything as they approach you...until they get real close and flop over for belly rubs.  I suspect that's not common behavior but he's excellent to the animals in his care.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Barricaded Gunman: sdkOyOte: They are magnificent, impressive...  but not a ood idea for  pet.
The wolf hybrids I have met in my life ere awesome but need a strong leader.
They will challenge you if they think you are weak.

Knew a guy in Florida who had one, and it was the biggest goddamn "dog" I've ever seen, I'm talking about long as a Volkswagen, with paws the size of dinner plates and a huge head. Cool animal, but damn.

I cannot imagine cleaning up after that. You'd need a pooper-scooper designed for a horse barn, not suburbia.

Friend had a Great Dane/Canine of Unknown Origin mix for awhile. First time I met him: "Whoa, nice pony you got there."

There was no convincing that creature he was not a lap dog.


Great Danes are wonderful dogs. Dad had one before I showed up.

I aim to own a pair of them before I'm done on this rock. (Wanna name em Romulus and Remus :P )

/or a Chinese mastiff, those things are CHONK
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: We already had dog/hedgehog breeding on another thread.

I call dibs on the pic of the litter!!

[cdn.pixabay.com image 850x349]

GSD, is there anything you cannot make better?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why are wild dogs more dangerous than wolves, Geralt?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I miss the days when dogs were just fun pets, and didn't need to be killing machines.

In this case, it seems the hybrid was intentional, and they somehow got loose from their cages?

I will say this again, "Asshole" is not a protected class. We need to start putting these people in all the jails emptied by the relaxed pot laws.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
wallpapersdsc.netView Full Size

When do the wolf-human hybrids show up?
 
