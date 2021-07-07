 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Video Just how bad was this home explosion? They're still looking for the propane tank that blasted out of the house   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that the one Branson saw go past his window?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys, I, uhh...might have forgotten to take my Beano before getting started drinking.

Ima head out. Later.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dbearup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says newspapers have outlived their usefulness?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was totally in there.  Pay my policy out to my wife.  Don't worry about the funeral.  With a blast like that you aren't going to find any of me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Explosion tri-fecta?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welp, there was some CNN logo overlay over the video that blocked it out allowing only the audio to farking BLAST my eardrums out. Thanks CNN.
 
WyDave
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well bye bye Miss American Pie
Lost my chevy to a BLEVE when the BLEVE let fly
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
insurance adjusters will find out who was playing Freddy farkAround. heaven forbid they have to write a premium check.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you wanna fly high, high in the sky... propane.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: Sorry guys, I, uhh...might have forgotten to take my Beano before getting started drinking.

Ima head out. Later.


