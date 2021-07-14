 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MEL Magazine) Weeners Why do men in one Iranian city keep "cracking" their wangs? (Possible NSFW imagery)   (melmagazine.com) divider line
10
    More: Weeners, Penis, Sexual intercourse, Erection, rapid loss of an erection, Sexual arousal, higher rate of penile fractures, Extramarital affairs, top part of their erect penis  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 3:31 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did not Farsi this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo Ahmed, how you doing? *click*

Good Hashem, you? *click*

Good. Going to see the cricket match later. Want to come? *click*

No, have to go to the market. *click*

Gonna be a good match, I'll tell you about it later. *click*

Sounds good. *click*  See ya. *click*

*click* See ya. *click*  *click*  *click*
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great way to end up with Peyronies disease.
I know someone who had it. His gal was doing reverse cowgirl and came down sideways. Cracked his cock proper. Every time he had an erection it would pull to the right at a weird angle, basically compared the pain to a really bad muscle cramp.
He ended up getting surgery, he has zero interest in discussing that part..
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nope'd right the fark out of there after the second paragraph.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks for finding this article, subs.  I can't remember ever wincing so many times while reading an article.

FTFA-In some reports 60 percent of cases occur during consensual intercourse, and is more likely when the partner is on top...

These cases also lead to a 100 percent increase in arguments between the partners with the broken-peenered partner accusing the other of being "a size queen" and apologizing sarcastically, "I'm sorry my dong isn't as long as your last boyfriend's!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll never eat Rice Krispies again.
 
Stibium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blood getting where it's not supposed to be isn't fun, especially when it starts coming back out the way it came in. I'm lucky I didn't tear the inside like that, but getting "blown" the other way is no picnic either.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have only one thing to say.

Jesus H. Spinning Plates on Sticks While Riding a Unicycle on a High Wire Christ.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stibium: Blood getting where it's not supposed to be isn't fun, especially when it starts coming back out the way it came in. I'm lucky I didn't tear the inside like that, but getting "blown" the other way is no picnic either.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone needs to introduce them to thinking about sports, or grandma or something.  I mean unwanted erections are irritating, but I gotta say never once in my life have I considered just trying to snap my dick as a method of dealing with that.  Who the hell came up with that one in the first place, and just how badly did he need to get rid of a boner to even consider trying that FFS?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.