 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fairbanks Daily Newsminer)   Dam it. Again??   (newsminer.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Road, Maintenance crews, second time, burst beaver dam, Beaver, Flood, beaver dam, flash flood  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 4:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
beaver
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was an option? What the hell have I been wasting my money on?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is not the beaver sploosh you are looking for"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Moist.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For the second time in two weeks, a burst beaver dam triggered a landslide and closed the Richardson Highway.

Just like people, not all of "nature's engineers" are very good at their jobs.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.