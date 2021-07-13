 Skip to content
(NPR)   You don't have to package your kidney in a shipping box. Just bring it along with the digital QR code to the drop-off location at Kohl's or the UPS Store. You refund will be issued upon scanning, and you may then order another kidney   (npr.org) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Luchis4daweak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When you receive a new kidney, they leave the old one in there.  I know a guy with 4 kidneys, but only one of them works.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just send it soonest. I'm stuck in this ice-filled bathtub.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well they do ship organs via FedEx. The same belt that transport the organs around is the same that transport tires, exhaust parts, and other oversized stuff.
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Luchis4daweak: When you receive a new kidney, they leave the old one in there.  I know a guy with 4 kidneys, but only one of them works.


It's not a competition...

/but if it was.....
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Having just used one of these drop off boxes yesterday.....not getting a kick as much as commenting that I have never felt like I didn't mail a package more.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why can't the chick I met in the bar take i with her when she leaves to hotel room?

Bathtub full of ice with a note stuck to my chest:
"Harry, it was a blast.  You need to get to the hospital.  On your way there, drop off this cooler at 1234 Fake Street.  Ask for Dr. Heckle N. Jeckle.  If you get another kidney, call me."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are always more Chinese prisoners committing crimes against the state.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode of Grey's Anatomy. Which employee was going through a rough patch with another doctor and caused the mix up because he left his cell phone in the hotel room?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pack up your kidney in a shipping box
And smile, smile, smile
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


What's going on in this thread?
 
roddack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can think of one person who is likely okay with this outcome.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alternate headline "Rich Guy Gets Kidney Operation Scheduled for Poor Guy."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Again?
How many kidneys is this guy gonna get?
 
