 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The city that keeps trying to change America into a crowded Delta Airlines hub   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, American Civil War, Ku Klux Klan, Martin Luther King, Jr., Southern United States, Atlanta Cyclorama, John A. Logan, Jeff Thomas, African American  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is brought to you by the Atlanta Tourism Board and by a grant from the Chubb Foundation.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: This article is brought to you by the Atlanta Tourism Board and by a grant from the Chubb Foundation.


And reported by CNN, which (I'm sure coincidentally) happens to be headquartered in Atlanta.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't have the Shoopin' skills to take the photo of General Sherman and give him a "I went to Atlanta and all I got was this 'Cuomo Prime Time' t-shirt at the CNN store."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vestona22: GrymRpr: This article is brought to you by the Atlanta Tourism Board and by a grant from the Chubb Foundation.

And reported by CNN, which (I'm sure coincidentally) happens to be headquartered in Atlanta.


Eh, that's probably just a part of the deal with Ted when he sold the channel.  The channel is effectively in New York now.  It's owned by Warner Media and everything is made in New York.  Everyone I know who worked for them in Atlanta has long been laid off.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.