 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles) Boobies Multiple fire, police, and volunteer crews working to rescue naked woman wedged between 2 buildings. Fire captain confirms she is naked   (ktla.com) divider line
36
    More: Boobies, English-language films, naked woman, The Wall, Orange County Fire Authority, Orange County, California, Rescue, Santa Ana Police Department officers, Santa Ana Tuesday afternoon  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 10:37 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...she couldn't get out, prompting a plan to drill a hole into the wall nearby to insert a camera and see if it's possible to cut the wall open..."

I wholly endorse the FARK credo of seeking photographic evidence prior to rendering a definitive opinion on the "British Hot" debate or the occasional throuple dispute, but we probably shouldn't let our homespun values spill over into the rescue genre.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wouldn't fit, so happy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looking up between the two buildings, firefighters determined the view wasn't all it was cracked up to be.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Wouldn't fit, so happy
[Fark user image 425x707]


She probably would, but her nipples would be hitting her chin.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They can follow the poop smudge to see where she slid in
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How is it legal to build 2 buildings so close together a person can get wedged in between them. Even accounting for American sized people.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...she couldn't get out, prompting a plan to drill a hole into the wall...


For glory
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After some discussion and each member getting several views of the victim, the emergency personnel decided they couldn't fap to this, and walled her in.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...she couldn't get out, prompting a plan to drill a hole into the wall nearby to insert a camera and see if it's possible to cut the wall open..."

I wholly endorse the FARK credo of seeking photographic evidence prior to rendering a definitive opinion on the "British Hot" debate or the occasional throuple dispute, but we probably shouldn't let our homespun values spill over into the rescue genre.


That paragraph should be engraved on a shrine.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The amontillado!!!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Looking up between the two buildings, firefighters determined the view wasn't all it was cracked up to be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh.. wait. What were they trying to look at here?  Two round things?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

neongoats: How is it legal to build 2 buildings so close together a person can get wedged in between them. Even accounting for American sized people.


... you haven't seen American sized people lately.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone came home early? Drunken dare? Some new fetish that Fark has yet to educate me on?

/DNRTA
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just pour some Crisco down there, and drop a couple of spiders.

I'd pop out of there like a zit.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: I wholly endorse the FARK credo of seeking photographic evidence prior to rendering a definitive opinion on the "British Hot" debate or the occasional throuple dispute, but we probably shouldn't let our homespun values spill over into the rescue genre.


It's really a bad stereotype.  Most of them are a little thicker, but jessh.. Sophie Howard is British (though not active anymore sadly).

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
illegal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JHC, a crazy naked homeless woman turns on farkers.
 
alltim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a woman here who's built like a brick ... house.  There's also a brick building in the background.  Excelsior! (probably NSFW.)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

illegal: JHC, a crazy naked homeless woman turns on farkers.


Yup...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nguyen acknowledged it was an unusual situation but said the department has trained for such scenarios, and...

That's one heck of a comprehensive training program.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many guys does it take to free a stuck naked woman?

All of them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

illegal: JHC, a crazy naked homeless woman turns on farkers.


All we know for sure is she was naked. You are injecting your own fetishes into your conclusion
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, what did it feel like, Senator?.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you can get stuck between buildings chances are I'm not clicking on that link. I try not to bleach my eyes more than once a week.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Being naked is all well and good but I'm pretty disappointed they didn't bother to ask whether she was attractive or not.
 
ununcle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't help but wonder how many women we lost that were wedged between two commercial buildings ,stuck between two walls , but fully clothed.

"Nguyen acknowledged it was an unusual situation but said the department has trained for such scenarios, and the heavy rescue unit had responded to the scene. "

So now they're training men with guns to stock women who fall naked between buildings?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Many years ago I watched a rescue like this in New Orleans. In that case space between the walls was bricked up in front amd back so they had to break through the facade to get her out.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is she a redhead?

Brings a whole new meaning to the term "fire crotch".
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

d23: [Fark user image 839x472]

Uh.. wait. What were they trying to look at here?  Two round things?


Glory holes maybe?  That explains what she was doing back there.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FFS, grease her up, tie a rope to her ankle and yank her the fark out. She might lose some skin, but you just cut a giant hole in dude's building to rescue a tweaker.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FFS, grease her up, tie a rope to her ankle and yank her the fark out. She might lose some skin, but you just cut a giant hole in dude's building to rescue a tweaker.


One pricey rebuild, and your insurance rates getting jacked through the roof no fault of your own... vs. A 3L bottle of vegetable oil...
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That scene in Inception made me cringe so hard I got a new wrinkle.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: That scene in Inception made me cringe so hard I got a new wrinkle.


What scene has people wedged between buildings?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.