Don't go chasing waterfalls
25
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Other Guys - TLC References
Youtube T9U6JsBHpJg
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God as my witness I thought influencers could fly.

/We need more data let's throw a few more off cliffs for research purposes
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Life should be fun not dumb."
You know what's dumb?
Falling to your death to get a picture so you can attention whore on the internet.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"tragically"

for someone, i suppose.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dumbass failed to recognize the gravity of the situation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Hong Kong Instagram star tragically hilariously plummeted to her death after she slipped while snapping a selfie at a waterfall.

FTFY
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who's she influencing?  Lemmings?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She influenced me to not do dumb shiat.  The intrepid gal will be remembered for that.
 
minnkat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But she left a good-looking corpse, so she's got that going for her.
 
illegal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Introduction to Selfies and the natural selection process .

                   1
           Waterfalls
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Almost did this at Amicalola Sate Park in Georgia. Stepped out to take a peek over the edge where we had crawled up the side and I stepped on a mossy, wet rock. My foot flew out the only thing that saved me was to turn and grab this little tree root that had been exposed. I was never so scared in my entire life.  We were easily 50 ft up and one little tree root saved my life. I learned a very, very valuable lesson that day.
.
Stupid kid, I was.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I Ain't Too Proud To Beg...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...for clicks, subs, bell, etc...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Too bad she didn't live stream it.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We had something similar to this the other week.
Some moron decided to go crawl out by a famously fast and dangerous waterfall for a selfie, fell into the river and nearly drowned except another moron was downstream taking a selfie and was able to haul her out of the water before she clonked her head and/or drowned.

morons, the cause of and solution to all of life's problems.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.

/cold bitter heart
//fark influencers
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Influencer?

Yeah. I hear she made quite an impact.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Juc: We had something similar to this the other week.
Some moron decided to go crawl out by a famously fast and dangerous waterfall for a selfie, fell into the river and nearly drowned except another moron was downstream taking a selfie and was able to haul her out of the water before she clonked her head and/or drowned.

morons, the cause of and solution to all of life's problems.


Morons like magnets find each other.  You can't explain that  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Almost did this at Amicalola Sate Park in Georgia. Stepped out to take a peek over the edge where we had crawled up the side and I stepped on a mossy, wet rock. My foot flew out the only thing that saved me was to turn and grab this little tree root that had been exposed. I was never so scared in my entire life.  We were easily 50 ft up and one little tree root saved my life. I learned a very, very valuable lesson that day.
.

It's always nice when you get back to your roots.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Sun: plummeted 16ft off Tsing Dai stream near Yuen Long
The Sun, later in the article: lost her footing and tumbled into the 16ft-deep pool below
Foxnews: lost her footing and fell into the 16-foot pool below.
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

I'm not sure either of those makes sense unless she bounced a bit.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sorry that happened.

That poor waterfall.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The burning question as to whether she had offspring was not answered in the article. Darwin wants to know.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did she get the picture?
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

minnkat: But she left a good-looking corpse, so she's got that going for her.


After falling two stories onto rocks?

Doubtful
 
