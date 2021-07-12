 Skip to content
 
(Click On Detroit)   Things got pretty hot at Big Beaver Rd. Exit 69   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
13
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks. I just had it stuffed.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vagina.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one likes cold Beaver ..
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly not under a bridge this time.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, that's the thing - the gas problem is what's causing a holdup on the 69 exit.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikalmd: No one likes cold Beaver ..


Necrophiliacs
 
xsarien
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Located right off the exit
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spit on it first.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can smell it from here.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Vagina.


Don't be fatuous Jeffrey.
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
