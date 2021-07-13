 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   World's largest bowl of ramen served up in Arkansas   (kark.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hauling ramen out of Lake Conway Tuesday afternoon.

Stop behaving as if it's such a big deal, it was only in there for 2 minutes.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which ramen? Not all ramen is equal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't bananas.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Which ramen? Not all ramen is equal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is going to be sad they lost $400 of ramen
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't bananas.


So, I was stuck on 35 north of Dallas once, behind a banana truck that's trailer caught fire. Smelled good for about 20 minutes. Then the truck started to burn.

/6 hours.
//I was maybe 12 cars behind the truck on a bridge.
 
xsarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Someone is going to be sad they lost $400 of ramen


I don't think it was the pricey stuff
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that, tomorrow's lunch menu is set.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Which ramen? Not all ramen is equal.


I tried making ramen from plain ramen noodles and broth made from a picked-over rotisserie chicken I rendered in my instant pot.  It wasn't bad, but those store-bought packages could kick its ass.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and a whole lot of people were touched by his noodly appendage that day.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Which ramen? Not all ramen is equal.


This is true for all food, from the most basic breads to the most complex recipes.

But in cases like this the quality does not particularly matter, the wold largest bowl of ramen only needs to taste good enough to be eatable.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article does not say anything about what the flavor packets were.  Catfish tastes best with shrimp base.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would explain the dramatic increase in the number of pirates.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: and a whole lot of people were touched by his noodly appendage that day.


R'amen!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: That would explain the dramatic increase in the number of pirates.


R'amen!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"...a hazardous material crew also responded to the crash."

Now you know the truth about ramen.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every body of water in a ten mile radius is now a saltwater body.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Naido: hauling ramen out of Lake Conway Tuesday afternoon.

Stop behaving as if it's such a big deal, it was only in there for 2 minutes.


Everyone knows it takes 7 minutes. They'll be all crunchy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like their still going to sell it. What scumbags
 
