(Some Born Iowan)   Rick had a love for animals and Tannerite explosions. His family will remember purple   (jurrensfuneralhome.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now *who* doesn't love Tannerite explosions?!
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but can they smell the number 9 ?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Town's gonna be awful quiet with him gone now
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is his wife's name Amanna Jamma?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Now *who* doesn't love Tannerite explosions?!


ftfy
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iamjustsyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the guy went through some tough physical challenges:

https://www.nwestiowa.com/news/sibley​-​man-grateful-for-help-after-crash/arti​cle_da913634-49fd-11ea-8b33-7f411934e9​a7.html
 
millerthyme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Is his wife's name Amanna Jamma?


what about his Pa?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Now *who* doesn't love Tannerite explosions?!


Wildfire victims.

/This should be the preferred method:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: Now *who* doesn't love Tannerite explosions?!


One pull two bangs.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"He enjoyed racing, cars, 4-wheeling, camping and guns.  Rick had a love for animals and Tannerite explosions."      So, cars, cars, cars, towing things with cars and guns. Poor farking animals....
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They never mention drinking to excess or kicking dogs in obits.
 
frodisaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's going to be a closed casket funeral.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From one guy who loves animals and explosions to another that loved them, RIP ✊
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

frodisaur: I'm guessing it's going to be a closed casket funeral.


It does sound like that.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Richard was a wild guy, had lots of crazy notions
Experimented with animals and Tannerite explosions
Though he married 'Manda he was still in love with Leah
They were doin' it at midnight in the open fields of Iowa
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

millerthyme: NINEv2: Is his wife's name Amanna Jamma?

what about his Pa?


*snk*
Not sure about his pops, but his granny went to Klassiner Jammies.

/Phillip Mamouf-Wifartz
//still chuckling
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess Tannerite explodes purple?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

daffy: frodisaur: I'm guessing it's going to be a closed casket funeral.

It does sound like that.


My guess as well. RIP dude I didn't know. Hope your family heals.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BretMavrik: Richard was a wild guy, had lots of crazy notions
Experimented with animals and Tannerite explosions
Though he married 'Manda he was still in love with Leah
They were doin' it at midnight in the open fields of Iowa


I shoot lots of guns sometimes
Love makin' things explode
I can smell the gunpowder
I'm missing half my toes
 
