 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Where do they think they're going?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
17
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 12:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ontario. They think anywhere more than 1 hour from the city is another planet.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, are they coming down here??

Build the wall!  Build the wall!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck I'm thinking of leaving Texas because DFW is getting nuts. I can't imagine trying to find houses in Canada with those prices.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey pinocchio where are you going?
Youtube KKW5L4EEvwc
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my plan, nowhere left to run,
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural Newfoundland?
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think overall you're going to see millennial and younger generations step away from the boomers habit of keeping up with Jones' and playing the, he who dies with the most toys wins, game.

If you're going to be a broke wage slave paying off a ridiculous mortgage for the rest of your life, you might as well do it in the sticks away from all the crime and extra stress. Why bother trying to succeed when you can see that the extra effort goes nowhere, really.

The difference between working to your best ability and doing the bare minimum is so small now that the carrot is rotting and the stick is going to kill you anyway, so many people are giving up.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like 10% of the house on my street sold to Ontarians in the past few months and more coming since other house on sale.

So Québec
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bought our house just outside of toronto for 340,000 11 years ago...my neighbours just sold for 1.2 million, so im sure we'd get the same if we sold ours...the market is just crazy here but luckily we got in right before the market exploded.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Half the population of Canada lives in the little peninsula between Michigan and New York, where Toronto is, in the southermost tip of the country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quebec!!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: Half the population of Canada lives in the little peninsula between Michigan and New York, where Toronto is, in the southermost tip of the country.

[Fark user image image 646x376]


of course

norther is colder
 
reveal101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: Half the population of Canada lives in the little peninsula between Michigan and New York, where Toronto is, in the southermost tip of the country.

[Fark user image image 646x376]


According to bcliteracy.org, 40% of British Columbians aren't literate enough to further advance their own goals and position in life. They lack the ability of reading and comprehending a basic newspaper column properly.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: Wait, are they coming down here??

Build the wall!  Build the wall!


They heard that condos were coming down in FL.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.