(Cracked)   Welcome to the "Palace of Depression", which is what Subby's wife calls the bedroom. Hey, wait a minute   (cracked.com) divider line
11
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool!  I'm reminded of The Orange Show.and some places around Bisbee, AZ.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry I never got to see this place. Or most of it anyway.

"One great attraction was the knockout room where one could willingly have a hefty object fall onto their head if they were trying to forget something unpleasant (like maybe their visit there). "
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait I thought that was what New Jersey was called.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well after Prima Nocta with the Burger King, Subby doesn't have a chance to fulfill those fantasies anymore.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to thank you guys for letting me shiatpost through my depression instead of going to New Jersey
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the Fark did I just read?

Better question: why did I read past the first paragraph?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Palace of Depression"

Aka Fark on a Tuesday night.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Very strange article.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...he constructed his palace over a swamp.

Soon after his death in 1964, the palace was mysteriously burnt down...

But the 4th one stayed up!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain there were clear signs of manic schizophrenia listed in that article. But 'Schizo Palace' probably drives more people off despite it being more accurate.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dissatisfaction Park?
 
