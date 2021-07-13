 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   And now for today's "We prosecuted an innocent man and sent him to prison for a murder he didn't commit. Whoopsie daisy" story   (people.com) divider line
mcsiegs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like the sudden beneficiary of a 6 figure life insurance policy would be a good starting point
 
scanman61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Along with newly elected Sheriff Rick Harrell, Wood said he has since launched an investigation into "misconduct and potentially criminal behavior on the part of [former] investigators and prosecutors," to be completed later this year.

Is this a grumpycatgood.jpg or a ain'tnothinggonnahappen.jpg?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The reassuring thing is we never make such mistakes with the death penalty.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't you just hate it when you are framed for something you did not do?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I was once framed for motor boating Scarlett Johansson.  So, you know, no.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
http://centurion.org
 
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The charges announced Monday are the latest twist in a bizarre saga that began with the 2011 stabbing murder of Hupp's friend, Betsy Faria, and the conviction of Faria's husband, Russell, who served more than three years in prison before he won a retrial and was cleared."

And there it is. The one sentence path to a Pulitzer.

People magazine, Subby? What, Blue's Clues not turning up enough murder investigations?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

so many True Crime TV shows make mention of "150,000 reasons why the husband did it", as if insurance policies are a rare and suspicious item. IMHO if you are a employed adult and do not have insurance on yourself, spouse, house et cetera you're a little bit of an idiot.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
JFC. That's a farked up story.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You named your motorboat the "Scarlett Johansson", didn't you?
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The only time it should be suspicious is if the timing is bad- whoopsie, right around the time it got serious with the mistress and I bump up the policy and how about that two weeks later right over the starboard bow of the cruise ship
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
this woman is bugfarkonkers.

podcasts exist of her exploits.
conniving conniver connives.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Life insurance is to protect earning power for one's beneficiary.

Usually it's suspicious when a housewife is insured for half a mil.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After Russell was set free, Hupp then killed a man in an effort to point authorities back to Russell.

Once you pop, you can't stop.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tell me what sense it makes for me, single, no dependents and 60 years old to have life insurance?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I don't disagree.  I meant that the sudden switch to a different beneficiary then a homicide should really mean a deep look into this woman...NOT the husband
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Life insurance is to protect earning power for one's beneficiary.

Usually it's suspicious when a housewife is insured for half a mil.


I'm actually surprised it's legal to insure someone for much more than their income brings in.

Seems like that would fall under insurance fraud, similar to insuring a cubic zirconium for a diamond's value.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not twice, at least.
 
acouvis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Witnesses for the prosecution were coached to lie in court, and the sheriff's office at the time tried to have evidence destroyed, Wood alleged at the news conference.

Seeking the death penalty for the real murderer isn't enough to justify the accessories who enabled her afterwords and put an in innocent man in prison for literal years.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn....she even looks like a deranged killer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
