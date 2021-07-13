 Skip to content
 
(The Drive) Onion headline comes to real life: "First-Time Carjacker Wasn't Expecting A Stick Shift"
31
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so Onion-y, but I enjoy these stories cause I can drive stick like a cool guy. Watching them run is pretty funny.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It happens all the time. Still funny though. Kids got no skillz.

Now a confession.
I is oldish.
I can drive almost anything .
I was at a party one time and we needed to move a car. My friends decided to have a bit of a wank and they asked me to do it.

No worries.
Me: where are the keys?
Them: in the car. Can't miss 'em.
It was some kind of new modern car that was all buttony, knobby, touchy- feely and shart.

I could barely figure out how to get the door open.
By that time the game was on and the crowd had gathered.
Those arseholes were taking bets on whether or not I could manage to start it and actually get it to move, in any direction.
What a hilarious failure. Multiple alarms going off all while some electronic Wizzo biatch is "helping".
I did it, and even got a round applause for the effort but it was certainly less than pretty.
I even manage to get back in park after I moved it. I just left it with the engine on and the door open and walked away.

Oldsters got no skillz. LOL
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that many stick shift cars around to be stolen anymore.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Funny, but also kinda lame for an Onion headline (apparently from 03/2014). I remember my driving instructor when I was 15 saying that one of the best theft deterrents was a manual transmission. Nothing short of a tow truck will get a manual going if you don't know how to operate one.

Apparently the Q of "Do you know how to drive a manual" ranges from 18% to 66% of Americans (US News & World Report and Harris Poll respectively). But the Harris poll seems suspect with 66% claiming to know and 55% claiming to have owned one. Carmax, one of the largest dealers, says only 3% of the cars they sell on average are manual, which makes the 55% claim suspect. I've seen those 40 and older easily know. 30 and younger is barely anyone though, unless they're higher end sports cars, which is really dumb.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Funny, but also kinda lame for an Onion headline (apparently from 03/2014). I remember my driving instructor when I was 15 saying that one of the best theft deterrents was a manual transmission. Nothing short of a tow truck will get a manual going if you don't know how to operate one.

Apparently the Q of "Do you know how to drive a manual" ranges from 18% to 66% of Americans (US News & World Report and Harris Poll respectively). But the Harris poll seems suspect with 66% claiming to know and 55% claiming to have owned one. Carmax, one of the largest dealers, says only 3% of the cars they sell on average are manual, which makes the 55% claim suspect. I've seen those 40 and older easily know. 30 and younger is barely anyone though, unless they're higher end sports cars, which is really dumb.


I can drive manual transmission. However, it's been probably 15 years since I last drove manual and never owned a car with it.

My current car is a Hyundai which has the manu-matic option. Basically I can control the gear the car is in, but no clutch.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Not that many stick shift cars around to be stolen anymore.


Is Europe still pretty manual transmission? It's been a while for me.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
dogma shifting scene
Youtube _0nsO9IS2Vs
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These stories always make me laugh.

/can drive a stick in heels without using the clutch
//heels is actually the harder part there
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All the cars at my house are stick. I live in Fairbanks and stick has much better traction on hardpack/ice than automatics. I can also leave my windows open when I go to the store in summer.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the some dumb punk stole my camera and just left it on the side of the road because he couldn't figure out how much flash powder to put in the trough.  Also, he thought it was a phone.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had a friend get carjacked right outside of his house a few weeks ago, it was all caught on his house cam.  Some group of kids were planning on getting someone, I think he just had unfortunate timing to come home then. He now wants to pack all the time, which would have only gotten him hurt. When he exited the car with arms full of takeout they instantly had a gun to his head. I told him getting a car with a stick would be a better deterrent than getting his concealed carry.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blender61: It was some kind of new modern car that was all buttony, knobby, touchy- feely and shart.


Was on a business trip with my boss and we had to go grab a rental car guy to show us how to start it.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blender61: Meh. It happens all the time. Still funny though. Kids got no skillz.

Now a confession.
I is oldish.
I can drive almost anything .
I was at a party one time and we needed to move a car. My friends decided to have a bit of a wank and they asked me to do it.

No worries.
Me: where are the keys?
Them: in the car. Can't miss 'em.
It was some kind of new modern car that was all buttony, knobby, touchy- feely and shart.

I could barely figure out how to get the door open.
By that time the game was on and the crowd had gathered.
Those arseholes were taking bets on whether or not I could manage to start it and actually get it to move, in any direction.
What a hilarious failure. Multiple alarms going off all while some electronic Wizzo biatch is "helping".
I did it, and even got a round applause for the effort but it was certainly less than pretty.
I even manage to get back in park after I moved it. I just left it with the engine on and the door open and walked away.

Oldsters got no skillz. LOL


I got a Prius as a loaner once.  Took me minutes (literal minutes!) to figure out how to make the damn thing move.  It's stupid to change control systems that have been standardized for decades without a good reason.  They improved nothing by changing the P-R-N-D-L layout of a normal automatic transmission shifter.

I also think gigantic touch screens are stupid.  I can control anything in my vehicles without taking my eyes off the road because I can feel the switches, levers, and knobs.

Get off my lawn!
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: [Fark user image 640x430]


So an existing trend (not knowing stick) is continuing and increasing with time, but sure, it's 'cause them damn kids.

/tiresome
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I didn't drive a stick till I was in the Army.

Learning stick on a 5ton (w trailer!) on a icy logging road in bumfark PA... lol, fun.

/"I think our trailer is trying to pass us, wtf??!"
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

GMC Terrain

Fark user imageView Full Size

BMW i3

Fark user imageView Full Size

VW ID4

Some of these new shifters are a big weird
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: [Fark user image image 640x430]


*Jeep Wave*

/Came here for that.
//Leaving satisfied.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Add to it the classic Saab ignition switch location and it might be possible to make a theft proof resistant car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boomers in this thread: Millennials should learn how to operate this tech.

Also boomers in this thread: I refuse to learn how to operate any tech that I don't already know.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 474x355]
GMC Terrain

[Fark user image 474x355]
BMW i3

[Fark user image 850x478]
VW ID4

Some of these new shifters are a big weird


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That reminds me. I need to get one last fun car with a stick before they go the way of the dodo.

/ misses his WRX
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

valenumr: ArkPanda: Not that many stick shift cars around to be stolen anymore.

Is Europe still pretty manual transmission? It's been a while for me.


Don't know about the mainland, but last time I read anything on the subject, the UK's something like 75%:25% manual:automatic. Because if you learn to drive in an automatic, you're not allowed to drive manuals, and if you can drive a manual there's not much reason to get an automatic.

Of course, the standard manual transmission's not going to exist outside classic cars over the coming decade or so, anyway.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: [Fark user image 640x430]


Joke's on them. I'm a millennial and that car's totally getting stolen.

/ Got a manual transmission car in 2009
// Only did because I thought I would be cool
/// I was not cool. Barely drove it off the lot
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That reminds me. I need to get one last fun car with a stick before they go the way of the dodo.

/ misses his WRX


Got my '07 STi and never getting rid of it.

Algebrat: Boomers in this thread: Millennials should learn how to operate this tech.

Also boomers in this thread: I refuse to learn how to operate any tech that I don't already know.


Not quite. None of those are "new" tech. Same auto transmission but instead of a shifter manufacturers decided to get fancy with dials and buttons. Something like a Tesla I can understand, it's a different beast all together. When a Plaid gets in my price range I'll be glad to learn it. Till then I'm driving my virtually theft proof 6 speed.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blender61: Meh. It happens all the time. Still funny though. Kids got no skillz.

Now a confession.
I is oldish.
I can drive almost anything .
I was at a party one time and we needed to move a car. My friends decided to have a bit of a wank and they asked me to do it.

No worries.
Me: where are the keys?
Them: in the car. Can't miss 'em.
It was some kind of new modern car that was all buttony, knobby, touchy- feely and shart.

I could barely figure out how to get the door open.
By that time the game was on and the crowd had gathered.
Those arseholes were taking bets on whether or not I could manage to start it and actually get it to move, in any direction.
What a hilarious failure. Multiple alarms going off all while some electronic Wizzo biatch is "helping".
I did it, and even got a round applause for the effort but it was certainly less than pretty.
I even manage to get back in park after I moved it. I just left it with the engine on and the door open and walked away.

Oldsters got no skillz. LOL


I had a pretty good idea for a reality show: Force teenage kids to go a few weeks with nothing but old tech (paper maps, spend by cash only, etc.) and force retirees to use only the newest "smart" version of tech.
 
jimpoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I drove a manual for 35+ years and who knows how many hundred-thousand miles and I will never own one again. It is about the most pointless activity I can imagine.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: I had a friend get carjacked right outside of his house a few weeks ago, it was all caught on his house cam.  Some group of kids were planning on getting someone, I think he just had unfortunate timing to come home then. He now wants to pack all the time, which would have only gotten him hurt. When he exited the car with arms full of takeout they instantly had a gun to his head. I told him getting a car with a stick would be a better deterrent than getting his concealed carry.


He wasn't checking his surroundings to see them coming?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not humorous, it's sensible.  You don't steal anything you have to invest more than a few seconds to get going.  So it makes sense you also don't steal anything you look suspicious driving.
 
