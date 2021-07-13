 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   Time again for the semi annual solar wind storm that will knock out power and communications but never happens article, except this time it's global   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We used to have epidemic scares too that never materialized...until one did.

I hope I miss out on a serious solar flare situation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We can't go having power outages all willy-nilly, we have to wait for another heat wave to add to the misery.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if the shiat hits the fan there are going to be very few prepared people that have supplies properly secured. I wonder how many hours they will last before a friend or relative drops by and kills them.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful making predictions, subby. That flare actually hits and someone might think you're the one that caused it.
 
jiggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look up the Carrington event.  Wrecked telegraph systems. It would wreak havoc today.  CME are not that rare.  We basically spin around a drunken cowboy that shoots randomly into space and hope we don't get hit.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sinko swimo:

I always wondered about that one. Mr. Rugged individualist brings in the neighbor or relative and "oops I took your 45th stockpiled Armalite and put two in your noggin. I guess your pile of supplies, ammo, guns, and illegal/now legal explosives stockpile is now mine."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.spot.imView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: if the shiat hits the fan there are going to be very few prepared people that have supplies properly secured. I wonder how many hours they will last before a friend or relative drops by and kills them.


Sounds like someone doesn't still have half a pallet of toilet paper leftover from March 2020.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun puts out about a billion time as much energy as hits the Earth in directions about a billion times the direction of the Earth (half a billion counting only the daylight side at any given time, perhaps), so do whistle past the grave-yard in the dark to keep your courage up. One day, one will hit the Earth and that's all she wrote*.

*Catch phrase from my undergraduate years.

I have said it many times and hope to say it many times more before I leave the Show early to beat the traffic, humans just don't grasp elementary probability, how the news works, logic, science, reading, mathematics, and so forth.

Y2K, Global Warming, Trump -- people were all dim enough to deny and ignore them. If Fark has one lesson, it is that the news is always the same and nobody gets it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 840x554]


Bomb shelters are the latest thing! Nobody is buying pools and cabanas any more.

I learned this from a 1950s/1960s Silver Age SF short story. It was a good parody in its time. I am glad that television has turned out to be a passing fad and nobody is dumb enough to pay for it unless they can download it on all their devices.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booga booga booga!

Or you could read a reliable source: https://www.wral.com/no-there​-isn-t-a-​solar-storm-headed-to-earth-today/1977​0576/

"Impacts to communications, navigation and power systems can and do happen, but the X1 solar flare mentioned here happened last week. It was rated a strong event rather than the severe event described in these articles."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if a good place to put a bomb shelter would be under your pool? The evapouration of the water might prove cooling, and if the water stayed put, it would be decent insulation against the weaker forms of radiation, alpha and beta particles.

You might have to build the pool extra leak proof so if it cracked, it could heal itself quick.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's
HOTY
/time
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [images.spot.im image 704x400]


I saw that movie. Good, but don't compare humans to moths. Moths are merely confused and disoriented by fire. Humans stare into the Sun, especially if they are dumb as a President.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggs: Look up the Carrington event.  Wrecked telegraph systems. It would wreak havoc today.  CME are not that rare.  We basically spin around a drunken cowboy that shoots randomly into space and hope we don't get hit.


Carrington event isn't a good example.  The telegraph system was run on about 100 volts, and had zero protection systems.  You impress a few thousand volts on a system designed to run on 100 volts, spectacular things are going to happen.

Do that to long lines designed for millions of volts, and the results will be less spectacular.

Plus, we're still near the bottom of the lowest activity solar cycle in about 200 years.  Trust me, I'm a ham who watches solar activity closely, because it affects my hobby.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add sharks, maybe with lasers, put it on SyFy and I might care.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, I just watched the Cusakian epic, 2012, so it's safe to say I know a little about solarity.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hold me, I'm scared. No...wait. drunk. I'm drunk.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only reason to pay attention to any of these is if a solar flare happens sometimes you're lucky and get a stunning Aurora display out of them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the sun is so dangerous, why are we still using it? You think the government would have nuked it by now.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Predictions are that 2024-26 will see some big activity but unless your survival depends on gps satellites or there's an aurora most people won't even notice.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why not. Mother Nature gone wild. Giggity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: if the shiat hits the fan there are going to be very few prepared people that have supplies properly secured. I wonder how many hours they will last before a friend or relative drops by and kills them.


And that is why I'm glad everyone hates me and doesn't know zip about me any more. Woot. Being alone finally pays off.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing we linked Hindustani times rather than spaceweather.com, the page they got all their information from, or we might have missed the scare mongering and just gotten information.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember those fun yearly news stories about how we were overdue for a pandemic.
 
dave0821
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Good thing we linked Hindustani times rather than spaceweather.com, the page they got all their information from, or we might have missed the scare mongering and just gotten information.


It's fark
You're definitely not here for information
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
is the storm worse this year because Solarwinds was breached by hackers?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bring it on. There's a whole lot of old infrastructure that needs replacing. It'll be a huge bonus to the side of the planet that is in the shadow at that time.

Hopefully it's not the Pacific ocean....
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I wonder if a good place to put a bomb shelter would be under your pool? The evapouration of the water might prove cooling, and if the water stayed put, it would be decent insulation against the weaker forms of radiation, alpha and beta particles.

You might have to build the pool extra leak proof so if it cracked, it could heal itself quick.


If the water all flashed rapidly to steam it would be unfortunate....
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peki: Careful making predictions, subby. That flare actually hits and someone might think you're the one that caused it.


Subby will be fine, the flare will wipe the servers.
 
