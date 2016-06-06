 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATU)   Jesus saves...people from medical debt in New Mexico   (katu.com) divider line
42
    More: Hero, Money, New Mexico, available medical debt, Arizona, nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, Bless you, Episcopal church, St. Bede's Episcopal Church  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just want to say thanks to the St. Bede's Episcopal Church of Santa Fe for actually accomplishing good in the world, I can't imagine how much this must have meant to all the people this helped. Not a believer but this reminds me of why I used to have respect for the church.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not all the medical debt in the state.  Just one block of it.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad this made the news. Presbyterian pastor here, and a lot of our churches do stuff like this. But it's the nutjobs and perverts that get the attention.

Good job, Santa Fe church!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.

And I thought *I* was having a good day.

/real christians ftw
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really warms the heart to see people walking the walk.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally a church asking "WWJD" and friggin doing it!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Evangelical church buys medical debt, sends lawyers after people to force them into bankruptcy.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus saves his money at the First Manhattan Bank,
Jesus saves his money at the First Manhattan Bank,
Jesus saves his money at the First Manhattan Bank,
Jesus Saves!
Jesus Saves!
Jesus Saves!
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm glad this made the news. Presbyterian pastor here, and a lot of our churches do stuff like this. But it's the nutjobs and perverts that get the attention.

Good job, Santa Fe church!


Amen!!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does. Not. Compute.

Since when do Churches in the US actually do good things for people?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Does. Not. Compute.

Since when do Churches in the US actually do good things for people?


Don't worry, they now owe the IRS for the debt forgiveness, so the church still found a way to hurt people.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Texas, pastors ask churches to pay off their private jet.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good... now get folks to wear masks and encourage all faiths to do what you've done
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Does. Not. Compute.

Since when do Churches in the US actually do good things for people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Fark militant Athiests tip their fedoras chime in with their necessary snark.....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


// they are communion wafers!
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: good... now get folks to wear masks and encourage all faiths to do what you've done


Username does NOT check out.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: good... now get folks to wear masks and encourage all faiths to do what you've done


Username does not compute, I thought you were on the kill all humans train?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, I can say this without any irony or sarcasm:

How very Christ-like of them.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animação com Jesus vencendo batalha com coronavírus viraliza na internet: "E sararei a sua terra"
Youtube kzyc3RF24u4
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good job, churchie la femme.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Does. Not. Compute.

Since when do Churches in the US actually do good things for people?


Today?😂
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job, but I don't know what criteria they used, because they only helped 782 households to the tune of $1.3m, pretty sure they have a ways to go to pay off medical debt in the WHOLE state.  Still, I'm glad they started.... yet.... I cannot help but feel they are crowing about doing way more than they actually did.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were able to do it because every week we set aside 10% of donations to the church for outreach.

I wouldn't donate to a charity that only used 10% of donations for their cause. I wonder what kind of car the pastor of that church drives.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.


Booooooooo
 
fat_free
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In before some limey or Canuck comes in and smugs "Golly, what's medical debt?"
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Kris_Romm: Does. Not. Compute.

Since when do Churches in the US actually do good things for people?

Don't worry, they now owe the IRS for the debt forgiveness, so the church still found a way to hurt people.


Yeah, no good deed is ever perfect. I'm willing to bet the debt to the IRS is less than the medical bills people were on the hook for.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
as De Niro in the Deer Hunter would say;  "This is this!"      real life heroes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.


Well, I guess they should have just done nothing.

WTF were they thinking?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: it's the nutjobs and perverts that get the attention.


This is the answer I give every time somebody asks me why I did something they find strange or unsettling.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That wasn't Jesus.  That was individuals who wanted to help their fellow humans and did something good.  Jesus didn't do jack shiat.

Credit where it's due, guys.
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.


It eliminates a financial burden from the people. It can be a huge first step in repairing their credit.  That can have considerable positive effects down the road.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.


If they bought the debt without intending to collect on it, it's actually a really smart way to go about it.  The church is able to multiply many times the amount of debt being cleared for the money they're actually putting up.  And even if the debt was judged as unlikely to be collected, I'm sure it's a great relief to the debtors that they no longer have to worry about collection agents or legal action being taken against them over the debt.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when John Oliver bought $15 million of debt for something like $60-80k and forgave it.

https://money.cnn.com/2016/06/06/tech​n​ology/john-oliver-medical-debt/index.h​tml
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wxboy: akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.

It eliminates a financial burden from the people. It can be a huge first step in repairing their credit.  That can have considerable positive effects down the road.


I was going to ask a question about that. How does the forgiveness of the debt affect the former debtors' credit ratings? Is it immediately expunged from their "file" or does it sit their for a period of time?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ukexpat: wxboy: akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.

It eliminates a financial burden from the people. It can be a huge first step in repairing their credit.  That can have considerable positive effects down the road.

I was going to ask a question about that. How does the forgiveness of the debt affect the former debtors' credit ratings? Is it immediately expunged from their "file" or does it sit their for a period of time?


*there, damn it...
 
ansius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That the church did this is a wonderful sign that some Christians do actually follow their saviour's examples.

That this action was in any way necessary indicates that the so-called Christians in politics and business who set up and maintain this medical system completely fail to follow their saviour's examples and teachings.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Kris_Romm: Does. Not. Compute.

Since when do Churches in the US actually do good things for people?

Don't worry, they now owe the IRS for the debt forgiveness, so the church still found a way to hurt people.


Nope, there are ways to structure the forgiveness so that the debtor doesn't owe anything, the purchase has to be done through a 501c3 or similar charity and they have to be very careful about who is paying and receiving (you can't collect donations from the families so that they receive the forgiveness for a fraction of the debt as an example), but it's entirely possible to do this without putting a burden on the recipients.

Btw that's why RIP Medical Debt had to be involved, the church couldn't do this directly as they aren't a qualifying entity for that type of IRS treatment.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mattix: Meanwhile, the Fark militant Athiests tip their fedoras chime in with their necessary snark.....

[i.pinimg.com image 320x224]

// they are communion wafers!


Yes, once you hate the "Fark militant Athiests"(sic), you hate everything they do, even when they don't do anything.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You spend your life just kissing ass
A trait that's grown as time has passed
You think the world will end today
You pray the lord it's all you say,
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:it was able to pay off $1,380,119.87 in medical debt

Just FYI, since the article wasn't completely clear.  This does not mean the church paid $1,380,119.87.

The church paid $15,000 which was able to buy $1,380,119.87 worth of medical debt.

Buying medical debt is very different than paying off medical debt.  When you buy medical debt, you are paying to become the one with the legal right to attempt to collect on that debt (or, if you so choose, as this charity does, you can forgive the debt).

The amount it costs to buy the debt is related to how likely the debt is to be repaid.  Often the huge balances against people with meager assets, are the ones that are highly unlikely to ever be paid.  And thus you can get a huge "bang for your buck" by spending $15,000 on $1,380,119.87 of debt, then getting a generous and somewhat misleading headline.

Good for this church for paying off the debt.  It can be lifechanging news to people who have been hounded for years.

But it still seems a little self-serving.  That debt was unlikely to ever be paid off, anyway.


From the article "RIP Medical Debt then contacts credit agencies to verify the medical payments while clearing the person's credit history"
Which means that their credit is now clear, which gives them an opportunity to get a small loan for a car or whatever. That could be lifechanging for the people.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.