(KTVB Boise)   Malheur occupier get 18 years after opening fire on police at a traffic stop   (ktvb.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shot in the face as he attempted to reload his gun.
No officers were injured. Anderson was shot in the eye and has permanent vision loss, hearing damage and a brain injury,


be sure to poke a hole in your potato before baking it or it might explode
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot him through the eye.  But it only went through his head, so nothing to really damage in there.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is one for the malheur fark wiki pages.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: No officers were injured. Anderson was shot in the eye and has permanent vision loss, hearing damage and a brain injury, FitzMaurice said.

lol, brain injury? How the fark could you tell?!?!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a blockhead.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: shot in the face as he attempted to reload his gun.
No officers were injured. Anderson was shot in the eye and has permanent vision loss, hearing damage and a brain injury,


be sure to poke a hole in your potato before baking it or it might explode


Im crying over here
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder what emboldened him so much.

What a riddle this is.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Shot him through the eye.  But it only went through his head, so nothing to really damage in there.


I was thinking they might have hit him with a beanbag round or pepperball. That shiat will fark you up if it hits you in the eye. Pretty much all but guaranteed you at least lose the eye.
 
zbtop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He said he was depressed, had been drinking and was upset because of what he believed was governmental overreach in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Welp, now you're going to experience "government overreach" in its most direct and literal forms, every moment of every day, for the next 18 years.

Oh, and healthcare sucks in prison, where the 'rona is rampant and *very* real, have fun with that.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: This is one for the malheur fark wiki pages.


Speaking of the Wiki, I've run into a problem that only YOU can fix!

At your earliest convenience, please check out the FARK wiki!
 
dave0821
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skyotter: Gee I wonder what emboldened him so much.

What a riddle this is.


Says right in the article.
he'd attended a rally in Emmett, Idaho, organized by Bundy, and "drawn a line in the sand," vowing that he would never be taken back to jail.
you're not very good at riddles are you?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's what every single one of these assholes should end up looking like.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
dk47
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Am I allowed to say good?  Good.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: No officers were injured. Anderson was shot in the eye and has permanent vision loss, hearing damage and a brain injury, FitzMaurice said.

lol, brain injury? How the fark could you tell?!?!


He's probably blaming his existing brain damage (you know, from birth) on the shooting in some attempt to get a settlement from the government.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See, this is the thing.

Even if they don't get them the first time around, these imbeciles just can't not do something that won't land them in jail eventually. Or dead. Or brain damaged and in jail.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dave0821: skyotter: Gee I wonder what emboldened him so much.

What a riddle this is.

Says right in the article.
he'd attended a rally in Emmett, Idaho, organized by Bundy, and "drawn a line in the sand," vowing that he would never be taken back to jail.
you're not very good at riddles are you?


Neither is the one-eyed marvel.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dave0821: vowing that he would never be taken back to jail.


So he's too dumb to even suicide by cop properly?  Sounds about right.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dave0821: skyotter: Gee I wonder what emboldened him so much.

What a riddle this is.

Says right in the article.
he'd attended a rally in Emmett, Idaho, organized by Bundy, and "drawn a line in the sand," vowing that he would never be taken back to jail.
you're not very good at riddles are you?


Looks like your sarcasm meter needs recalibration
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This guy didn't watch enough action movies. You never have to reload, supposedly.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's what every single one of these assholes should end up looking like.


What if they start out looking like that?
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: dave0821: skyotter: Gee I wonder what emboldened him so much.

What a riddle this is.

Says right in the article.
he'd attended a rally in Emmett, Idaho, organized by Bundy, and "drawn a line in the sand," vowing that he would never be taken back to jail.
you're not very good at riddles are you?

Neither is the one-eyed marvel.


Despite the amount he eats I'm pretty sure the instructions on KD are the unsolvable riddle for him
 
dave0821
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: dave0821: skyotter: Gee I wonder what emboldened him so much.

What a riddle this is.

Says right in the article.
he'd attended a rally in Emmett, Idaho, organized by Bundy, and "drawn a line in the sand," vowing that he would never be taken back to jail.
you're not very good at riddles are you?

Looks like your sarcasm meter needs recalibration


Already sent off 4-6 week turn around now a days.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eventually these assholes will fark around enough to find out.
 
