(ABC News)   But I ordered the lasagna
    Hospital, Ohio hospital, University Hospitals, Patient, Physician, new kidney, Mistake, wrong patient  
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not much info here. More questions than answers:
- Deceased donor? - it seems very unlikely that it would be living donor
- "The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover " - so the actual recipient was a match and needed a kidney? Good for them.
- It was a matter of someone going out of order then? That's not nearly as bad as I expected from the headline

/intended recipient should be pissed
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible"

Anyone know what the odds that a randomly transplanted organ is compatible with the host are?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Official$ $aid the ho$pital i$ reviewing how the error occurred...
 
ranchguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
spent a couple years in kidney world of transplant. Pretty hard to screw that up as the match is confirmed multiple times via the UNOS identity. Could have been a right and left donor to two folks and the "better one" went to the wrong patient. One could have sucked on the pump, etc etc. Who knows, not enough detail.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ranchguy: spent a couple years in kidney world of transplant. Pretty hard to screw that up as the match is confirmed multiple times via the UNOS identity. Could have been a right and left donor to two folks and the "better one" went to the wrong patient. One could have sucked on the pump, etc etc. Who knows, not enough detail.


Having read the article more closely: "The other patient's surgery has been delayed. Officials said the hospital is reviewing how the error occurred to prevent similar mistakes going forward."

Seems like that situation is pretty likely
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: - It was a matter of someone going out of order then? That's not nearly as bad as I expected from the headline


Unless you're the guy who was supposed to get the kidney. Then it's kind of a big deal.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a beans joke in here somewhere but I just don't want to shove it in all willy nilly
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Not much info here. More questions than answers:
- Deceased donor? - it seems very unlikely that it would be living donor
- "The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover " - so the actual recipient was a match and needed a kidney? Good for them.
- It was a matter of someone going out of order then? That's not nearly as bad as I expected from the headline

/intended recipient should be pissed


Article didn't say they needed a kidney.

Tho I assume they did because I assume they have to match up the patient's "profile" with the one that came with the kidney and they wouldn't have that data for someone that wasn't waiting for a kidney.

If I were investigating, I'd take a strong look at whether the recipient jumped the line with a bribe.  It'd be extremely unlikely that they just happened to grab the wrong patient who happened to be a match for that particular organ.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Youve GOT to be Kidney!!"
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is one of those rare cases in life where you should've ordered the fish, subby.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
if you've never driven through Ohio USA you may not be aware of the amazing amount of hospitals, teaching hospitals, health clinics et cetera. it's stunning. considering how many surgeries take place here on a daily basis I'm happy they are not transplanting fast food into people.

"Damn it, I wondered where my Value Meal went"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

poorjon: "The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible"

Anyone know what the odds that a randomly transplanted organ is compatible with the host are?


More important is the fact that

-compatibility isn't a binary concept here
-even the most compatible transplant isn't a sure bet. Near term or long term.

This is like peeling an onion of farked-up-ed-ness
 
