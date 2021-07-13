 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   It looks like the American West is about to enter the "Plague of Locusts" stage of the end times   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Grasshopper, Insect, dense swarms of grasshoppers, Wyoming, rangeland grasshopper ecology, Insecticide, grasshopper invasion, Grasshoppers  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be interesting to set long nets on a truck like a shrimp trawler and catch a few tons of them, then feed them to chickens.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, the cicadas turned out to be 48 hours of noise and not much else.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't start none, won't be none"
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In accordance with biblical prophecy, God only sends the locusts to his most favored nation, America. Truly we are blessed, O Lord. We shall continue to do exactly what we have been doing, and look forward to any future blessings you send to us in your wisdom. When we receive from thou these signs: be they great wealth, happiness, rains of frogs, rivers of blood, or thine own divine voice from the sky telling us to fark the hell off, we will continue on our current path, forever and always, Amen.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a bunch of rednecks out with rock salt shot... take aim at the hordes. Entertain and occupy the rednecks and eliminate some bugs. What's to be lost?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This locust also seems to be signaling the end times:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Meh, the cicadas turned out to be 48 hours of noise and not much else.


We had about a month of noise here. I have an oak tree that has "cicada burn" and once the dead branch tips fall of it will be exactly the same as if I payed an arborist to trim the tree.

So free tree trim and sone fat healthy baby birds in the bird boxes.

You just have to let nature do its thing sometimes.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Just get a bunch of rednecks out with rock salt shot... take aim at the hordes. Entertain and occupy the rednecks and eliminate some bugs. What's to be lost?


So you're proposing that we salt the fields?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will giant ones assault me and Laura Ingall's family like the 1874 ones? 

historynet.wpengine.comView Full Size
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Zombies ate my neighbors: Just get a bunch of rednecks out with rock salt shot... take aim at the hordes. Entertain and occupy the rednecks and eliminate some bugs. What's to be lost?

So you're proposing that we salt the fields?


It's what plants crave!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


The Lone Locust of the apocalypse.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Actually, the North American locust was wiped out pretty easily.  They bred in the best river farmland and farmers' plows just turned up their egg cases.  Gone.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have seen no locusts.  Its not even grasshopper season yet.

I saw one cicada.  It must have been lost.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don blame climate change blame the gays.

They have so much power!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It would be interesting to set long nets on a truck like a shrimp trawler and catch a few tons of them, then feed them to chickens.


Forget the chickens.  Toast them and add salt.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're really not too concerned with grasshopper numbers until they get up to at least 14 per square yard on rangeland. For perspective, 15 adult two-striped grasshoppers per square yard-they're a large species-equals about 100 pounds of grasshopper per acre. If bunched together, it would be like a small sheep

Yes I ended the parade early only because it amused me
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They couldn't find a grasshopper pic from this country? Lazy farkers.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All hail the grasshopper overlords.
I caught a glimpse of this one some years ago while I was driving.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tenatra: All hail the grasshopper overlords.
I caught a glimpse of this one some years ago while I was driving.

[Fark user image 534x399]


UFO sighting.  Seems legit.
 
