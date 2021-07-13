 Skip to content
(NPR)   For the first time in history, the U.S. government will be declaring federal water shortage limits for the Colorado River. Because, you know, Nestle has lots of plastic bottles to fill   (npr.org) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East of the continental divide in Colorado it has been the wettest since 1983. Already reached normal yearly total of  precipitation  and still 5 months to go. Really green and pretty this year.
 
majestic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.


No money in it.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.


Except we are talking millions of acre-feet*.  Acre Feet volume unit is equal to 7758.41215 Barrel.  So, 10s of billions of barrels
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.


A nationwide water network?

The thirsty West can stick their straws into the Great Lakes when they show some self-discipline and stop growing lawns and golf courses in the desert.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Livestock sale barns across the West are busy, as ranchers look to offload hungry cattle they're unable to feed without incurring even steeper costs. The Pollards plan to sell about half of their cows by this fall and suspect they won't be the only ones doing so.

So cheap steak in October?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as those poor almond farmers can grow.
 
Mouser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.


Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the biggest selling book of all time (it's an oldie) has warned of drought and famine, and to stock in for the lean times. let's see how the USA government has prepared for their hard working tax paying citizens.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

majestic: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

No money in it.


Have Biden issue an EO, transfer the water to the blue states, and print money to pay for it.  Operation warp speed it.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mouser: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.


Solar power.  Orbital arrays or even arrays in solar orbit beaming to a main station on the moon that then beams to the earth or transfer SATs..  Whatever it takes.  Print the money.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the biggest selling book of all time (it's an oldie) has warned of drought and famine, and to stock in for the lean times. let's see how the USA government has prepared for their hard working tax paying citizens.


Screw those people.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.


It be much cheaper and easier to let these desert towns return to the sands.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the biggest selling book of all time (it's an oldie) has warned of drought and famine, and to stock in for the lean times. let's see how the USA government has prepared for their hard working tax paying citizens.


Not enough water for user name to do ether.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mouser: Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.


There's ways of moving water uphill that aren't insanely expensive. Hydraulic rams (different from the hydraulic cylinder you're probably thinking of) have been around forever. In some cases, it's also cost efficient to use electric power bought on off hours to pump water up hill, then run it through a turbine during peak hours to generate power, but that's a little different from this situation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

natazha: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

Except we are talking millions of acre-feet*.  Acre Feet volume unit is equal to 7758.41215 Barrel.  So, 10s of billions of barrels


Put another way, US water consumption is a volume 1000 times larger than domestic oil production.

That's more pipe than the entire porn industry could lay.
 
Alebak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Actual efforts to lessen the impact of the drought and climate change in general is going to involve lots of desalination (not just coastal plants, but also ones that work on industrial wastewater), the green energy needed to run those, and telling people who want to plant plants that aren't suited for the arid environment to fark off and keep farking off.

Anything that doesn't go that far is not worth the time, it's too late to quibble about expense when we could've been working on this decades ago and it would have been cheaper then.
/also nestle needs to be broken up and shut down
//because you know
///the slavery
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Conservation? have you MET Americans ?   This is more likely than that
media.wired.co.ukView Full Size



Because even suggesting that swamp crops like almonds and rice shouldn't be grown in what are naturally desert in California is anathema
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here before "why don't we charge the real cost of water to individuals as well as corporations?"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

It be much cheaper and easier to let these desert towns return to the sands.


Yep, tax payers are going to get the bill for billions of dollars in water pipeline infrastructure so the casinos in Vegas can keep their golf courses, pools and water fountains going?

Yeah, fark that.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.


The average annual developed water usage in California is 30 million acre-feet of water. That's 310 billion barrels, about 23 times the oil and oil products that is shipped through US oil pipelines. And those pipelines by and large aren't shipping to California - nearly all our gasoline is produced from oil brought in on ships. Why? Because pipelines over mountains are frickin' expensive.

I haven't seen a sophisticated analysis but I'm 80% sure desalination would require less energy than pumping over the rocky mountains.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

majestic: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

No money in it.


Fark, I think I missed it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Mouser: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.

Solar power.  Orbital arrays or even arrays in solar orbit beaming to a main station on the moon that then beams to the earth or transfer SATs..  Whatever it takes.  Print the money.


I didn't say it was technically impossible.  We COULD build that fark-ton of power plants.  But that takes a fark-ton of money, and we're going to be spending all that money...to push water uphill?  That water would be so expensive to produce that it wouldn't economically feasible to live in the areas you're trying to push it to.

Unfortunately, if a century-long drought hits the southwest US, the response folks there will be forced to make is the same one the native Americans in that area had to make that last time there was a century-long regional drought:  get the fark out of Dodge.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Here before "why don't we charge the real cost of water to individuals as well as corporations?"


We need to enforce tiered water cost in blocks to commercial users. It is already done in some places but typically small dollar amounts per 1,000gal used.

What really has to stop is flood irrigation in the west. It is insane that it is still allowed.
 
inner ted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouser: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.


a gallon of bottled water is about as expensive as gas (or waaaay more so if you were to buy small single serving waters)

so get er done
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouser: Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.


It would be an astronomical one-time cost, but base tunnels could be bored through intervening high terrain.

In practice, of course, desalination is a much better way to supply water to coastal desert areas.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: Conservation? have you MET Americans ?   This is more likely than that
[media.wired.co.uk image 608x342]


Because even suggesting that swamp crops like almonds and rice shouldn't be grown in what are naturally desert in California is anathema


I want to see you drag that farking thing to Vegas.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the biggest selling book of all time (it's an oldie) has warned of drought and famine, and to stock in for the lean times. let's see how the USA government has prepared for their hard working tax paying citizens.


Even a broken clock is right twice a day... It's hardly a stretch to predict things that regularly have happened throughout history could continue in the future.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

poorjon: Mouser: Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.

There's ways of moving water uphill that aren't insanely expensive. Hydraulic rams (different from the hydraulic cylinder you're probably thinking of) have been around forever. In some cases, it's also cost efficient to use electric power bought on off hours to pump water up hill, then run it through a turbine during peak hours to generate power, but that's a little different from this situation.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

poorjon: Mouser: Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.

There's ways of moving water uphill that aren't insanely expensive. Hydraulic rams (different from the hydraulic cylinder you're probably thinking of) have been around forever. In some cases, it's also cost efficient to use electric power bought on off hours to pump water up hill, then run it through a turbine during peak hours to generate power, but that's a little different from this situation.


You cannot violate the law of conservation of energy and expect to get away with it. A hydraulic ram looks interesting but even with perfect operation, for each multiple of head gained it requires a multiple of water flow. Want to move 1 million acre feet up 5000 feet with a dam that has 50 feet of head? You need 100 million acre-feet of flow.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

natazha: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

Except we are talking millions of acre-feet*.  Acre Feet volume unit is equal to 7758.41215 Barrel.  So, 10s of billions of barrels


We pump 7.3B barrels of oil a year, so same magnitude of effort or maybe approx. one order greater, certainly within our capabilities.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mouser: I didn't say it was technically impossible. We COULD build that fark-ton of power plants. But that takes a fark-ton of money, and we're going to be spending all that money...to push water uphill? That water would be so expensive to produce that it wouldn't economically feasible to live in the areas you're trying to push it to.


In fairness, you could use hydroelectric generators to recover some of the energy on the downhill side.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inner ted: Mouser: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

Moving water uphill is expensive.  Like, REALLY expensive.  You know all that hydroelectric power you get from places like the Hoover Dam?  It's generated by water falling downhill.  It would take just as much electric power to force the water back uphill.  That kind of surplus power simply does not exist, unless you want to build a fark-ton of power plants.

a gallon of bottled water is about as expensive as gas (or waaaay more so if you were to buy small single serving waters)

so get er done


Average family of four uses about 12,000 gallons of water a month, or 3,000al per person monthly.

Given your rates, ready to pony up your monthly $12,000 water bill?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: markie_farkie: Why don't we have a national water pipeline system that distributes it where needed from flood-prone areas that receive too much rain?  Seems like a reasonable investment in our nation's future.

If we can pump millions of barrels of oil all over the place, surely we can do that with water.

A nationwide water network?

The thirsty West can stick their straws into the Great Lakes when they show some self-discipline and stop growing lawns and golf courses in the desert.


No. They can't touch the Great Lakes. Sorry.
 
