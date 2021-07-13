 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   If you are upset over an airline's bag fee you a) take the bus, b) write a complaint, c) make a fake bomb threat. In related news: Canada man can morph into Florida man if he is exposed to the state for too long   (nbcnews.com) divider line
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
need some crafty person to make luggage that looks like a large cartoon bomb.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, duh.

We are careful about taking them back from there.

You can check out of the Hotel Floridumb, but you will never leave it alive.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ben la coliss spa une bombe.

omg he got a bomb.


don't know could be dnrta
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was on a southwest flight where a guy on the previous flight got mad at the flight attendant for carding him and left bomb threats on gum wrappers. 12 hours later our 2.5 hour trip to corpus was complete.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I was on a southwest flight where a guy on the previous flight got mad at the flight attendant for carding him and left bomb threats on gum wrappers. 12 hours later our 2.5 hour trip to corpus was complete.


Forgot:

CSB
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Instead of grabbing peoples balls and shiat the TSA should implement psychological screenings. Air travel would be way safer and more pleasant.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look, I'm not saying it's right, but anyone who's flown Air Canada understands.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He could have just paid for it with all the money he saves from free Canadian healthcare, duh doy!
 
Yaw String
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Instead of grabbing peoples balls and shiat the TSA should implement psychological screenings. Air travel would be way safer and more pleasant.


If you think those idiots that perform security theater are capable of assessing a person's psychological makeup, you oars aren't in the water.
 
