(NBC Washington)   Kids of the future will have toys that are smarter than their parents. Which, let's face it, isn't really saying much   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kid me still eagerly wakes up each morning, hoping today is finally the day I get to play with one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So parents of the future need to be on the alert for lions in nature shows.

/the kids won't be able to tie their own shoes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My $15 Casio watch is smarter than at least 70 million people in this country.

/ hell, my cat is too
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

One of my buddies, the one who got every cool new toy, including a dirt bike, had one of these. Yeah, it was fun.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A Young Lady's Illustrated Primer
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I had that with the trailer.  It was awesome.  One time, my dad said he and one of his friends spent all day trying to get it to make a circuit of the house.  But it never worked out because just the slightest change in starting position got magnified with each move.  I was a kid and still wondered how they didn't have anything better to do all day.  I assume weed and beer were involved.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Of course the conservative dupe had to have something with batteries. But kids like me, well, we got this and I will attest it blowed up real good!

/ Bearded Joe there got sent on a helium balloon journey with a pack of firecrackers shoved into his crotch area never to be seen nor heard from again.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oops ...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ now with Technocolor!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my Speak & Spell back in the 80s was smarter than most parents, let alone parents of today or in the future.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Come to think of it that spotlight DID need batteries. It was a complicated machine for exploration after all.

/ Still blew up real good.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, I possess empathy for the emotional reasoning behind worrying that someone else will have more information regarding and a better understanding of your children than you do as a parent.  I just want to clarify that I get where this fear of not being the most important influence on and controller of your child's entire existence comes from, and that I'm not saying that you're an inherently bad person for possessing that impulse.

So, that said:

1: This is a bad impulse.  You cannot and should not control your children.  You cannot and should not be the most important person in their lives even when they are still children.  Your job is to exercise control sufficient to get them out of said childhood alive and generally healthy, and no more than that.

2: The scenario described in TFA as some sort of nightmare already happened.  It happened to humanity in general about one hundred to two hundred thousand years ago (depending on where you put the pin for the first appearance of homo sapiens), and it happened to your children individually around the time they had their first play-date with another kid.  Your kid's teacher already knows more about how they think and how they learn than you do, their friends know more about both their personalities and lives in general than you ever will... hell, the dog probably understands their emotional life better than you do, and in some ways exerts more of an influence on them than you ever will.  This is fine.  Human beings are made of loads of different influences if they're healthy.

3: If you're taking advice on what to worry about from a songwriter who never even wrote any actual good songs as he mouths off about a subject he doesn't even possess the education or qualifications to take classes on, you need to restructure your worldview in a much more drastic fashion than just lightening the fark up about fearing technologies that are unlikely to ever actually exist.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1972.  My got me one of these for Christmas, but first played with it for *weeks* with their bedroom door closed.  Their minds were completely blown by how it just *knew* things.   But then when we got finally got our hands on it, my sister and I figured out the pattern in less than an hour.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Is that what Drew uses for the servers on election and debate nights?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Genesis Toys sold My Friend Cayla marketed as an interactive doll that could listen to and respond to kids. The problem: it was recording its conversations with kids and was able to share the data with third-party companies.

The nation of Germany just banned the toy completely and ordered families to destroy it.

.
Otto wept as he drew a bead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
> Future AI Toys Could Be Smarter Than Parents, But a Lot Less Protective

That's a bold statement.
 
Denjiro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I never owned one, but one of my buddies did. It was fun to mess around with for a while, but any decent RC vehicle was better. A few years back bought an RC Japanese Type 90 tank on clearance for around $40. It even fired airsoft pellets. The cat was less than amused with it. 80s me would have made blood offerings to be able to get something like it.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrazyCurt: Of course the conservative dupe had to have something with batteries


wait I'm a conservative dupe? You suuuuure about that.... Me? because I was forced to attend a military academy and learned firearm safety along the way?

I'm a weed smoking ex raver, ex cage dancing San Francisco heteroflexible that has been registered as a Whig for over 30 consecutive years... maybe check your internal narrative until you have a larger sample base is all I'm sayin
 
