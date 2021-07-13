 Skip to content
 
(Fox 11 Online)   Brandishing a handgun in a courtroom will get you a 7-day suspension, your honor   (fox11online.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As small town judge behavior goes, there's nothing all that unusual here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice T-shirt. Judges don't wear ties any more?
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Encouraging a victim not to summon law enforcement when needed

What's his Fark handle?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Brandishing" has an actual definition, and this isn't it:

"During the students visit to the courtroom, he was asked about courthouse security. The judge explained due to the lack thereof, he carries a weapon and then briefly displayed a gun."
 
wejash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Having spent 30 years going to a lot of courtrooms, I'm just going to say that it was very wrong. And I completely understand.

There are moments when you want to say, "Judge, I'll hold your robe if you want to 'take care of' this guy personally..." but you don't.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These days if a white man in power gets around a bunch of HS kids and only shows them his gun I have to mark that down in the "W" column.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This motherfarker looks exactly like someone put a judge's robe on an insurrectionist.

Suspension for 7-21 days for incidents of bad conduct going back over 11 years? I'd say he should be finished being a judge altogether. What dimwit decided this should be a 7 day suspension?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: "Brandishing" has an actual definition, and this isn't it:

"During the students visit to the courtroom, he was asked about courthouse security. The judge explained due to the lack thereof, he carries a weapon and then briefly displayed a gun."


THANK YOU.

I think the judge might be guilty of being a complete a-holey-hole-hole, but he didn't brandish a weapon.

I don't blame him for carrying a gun and I can see why it would be in his best interest. I can even see sharing that information with students. While I don't necessarily believe he needed to prove it to them, I don't see why revealing the side-arm would be considered a punishable 'offense'. It's just a legally carried gun is all, no different than seeing one on a police officer's hip. Or your uncle's, whoever.

/Your momma's
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is my rifle this is my guns. This is for fighting this for fun
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let me reiterate, this judge guy is a jerk. I don't like him. And he's done plenty wrong to be punished for.
 
