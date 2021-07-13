 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   Cruise companies: Wait, we were supposed to make the crew get vaccinated as well as the passengers?   (juneauempire.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Cruise ship, Ship, American Cruise Lines' American Constellation, city officials, positive COVID-19 tests, Dock, downtown cruise ship docks, Cruise line  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually let's start offering free  cruises. We'll put all the willfully unvaccinated on cruise ships and send them out to sea. Then let nature take it's course. They can come back when all COVID cases have resolved, one way or another.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Actually let's start offering free  cruises. We'll put all the willfully unvaccinated on cruise ships and send them out to sea. Then let nature take it's course. They can come back when all COVID cases have resolved, one way or another.


I like it. Like a chicken pox party but with a higher risk for death or lung failure. Charge them just the medical expenses. It'll get more people immune to it. The deck can have a big glass-walled covid ward so everyone can see, and they can get the shots if they want to get off early.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The more Juneau...
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The unvaccinated people should be made liable for money lost because of the cruise. If the cruise line had required everyone to get vaccinated in the first place. Or they could just throw them overboard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Then let nature take it's course.


Siblings will start fu*king?

I dont see how that will help.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Actually let's start offering free  cruises. We'll put all the willfully unvaccinated on cruise ships and send them out to sea. Then let nature take it's course. They can come back when all COVID cases have resolved, one way or another.


I was thinking test the next iteration of Exocet on it, but whatever floats your boat =)
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm walking down to see that plague ship after work.

I only have a GoPro with me but I'll try for some decent pictures.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh. My. Jumping. Christ. On. A. Baguette.

Could these company policies be any dumber?
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, no, no!  You're not supposed to allow anyone on board who is vaccinated!!  No vaccines!!!

-- Ron DeSantis
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Actually let's start offering free  cruises. We'll put all the willfully unvaccinated on cruise ships and send them out to sea. Then let nature take it's course. They can come back when all COVID cases have resolved, one way or another.


FTFY
 
wejash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The line claim that two of the positives came from vaccinated crew members.

Show of hands who believes them?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: No, no, no!  You're not supposed to allow anyone on board who is vaccinated!!  No vaccines!!!

-- Ron DeSantis


Literally opposite side of the country, dude.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My MIL just took that cruise a couple of weeks ago. Should have heard her biatch and moan about being 'forced' to take the vaccination before sailing.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: My MIL just took that cruise a couple of weeks ago. Should have heard her biatch and moan about being 'forced' to take the vaccination before sailing.


At least she got her shots.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

valenumr: Churchy LaFemme: My MIL just took that cruise a couple of weeks ago. Should have heard her biatch and moan about being 'forced' to take the vaccination before sailing.

At least she got her shots.


You want her you can have her.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Churchy LaFemme: valenumr: Churchy LaFemme: My MIL just took that cruise a couple of weeks ago. Should have heard her biatch and moan about being 'forced' to take the vaccination before sailing.

At least she got her shots.

You want her you can have her.


I already have in-laws. Thanks. But no.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.