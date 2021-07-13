 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   UK police seize £180 million in cryptocurrency money-laundering scheme, but are having trouble figuring out how to arrange the seizure table display   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was a pyramid not available?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x283]


Everyone knows what a Bitcoin looks like even though they're virtual. Where did that come from? Do they send you a metal Bitcoin if you buy an entire coin or something?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can I have the GPUs they were mining with?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seizure table? Perhaps Subby meant this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
publicdomainpictures.netView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just pile up a few old hard drives, that should do it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got into crypto two months ago, I am filled with regret.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Casts a whole new light on the old, tired joke about how the amount of contriband confiscated by polices keeps getting smaller and smaller.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm thinking something like this centered on the table.
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can I have the GPUs they were mining with?


Apparently the Chinese markets are being flooded with used GPUs after the government crackdown on crypto mining. Not sure I'd want any after what crypto mining puts them through, but there are large lots of 3060s and 3070s going for under retail. Hopefully that spreads to the US soon.
 
