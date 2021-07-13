 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Our client deserves a new trial because some guy told another guy our client didn't do it, and trap house   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The killer is out walking around.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the plot for Shawshank Redemption?

Trivia: In the original book story, the main character was actually guilty as hell.  They made him innocent just for the movie.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, are you being obtuse?
 
Iczer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pretty certain hearsay isn't admissible in court.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Wasn't this the plot for Shawshank Redemption?

Trivia: In the original book story, the main character was actually guilty as hell.  They made him innocent just for the movie.


Thanks for the information I didn't want.
FML.
/
I hope you stub the fark out of your toe sometime soon. Asshat.
(┛ಸ_ಸ)┛彡┻━┻
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iczer: Pretty certain hearsay isn't admissible in court.


Hearsay and conjecture are KINDS of evidence.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iczer: Pretty certain hearsay isn't admissible in court.


If someone is admitting to a crime, that is admissible.  It would be a statement against interest.   Doesn't mean it is true.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smashed Hat: Iczer: Pretty certain hearsay isn't admissible in court.

Hearsay and conjecture are KINDS of evidence.


It's a different way of knowing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Translate:  Our Client deserves a re-trial because we are really lousy lawyers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Answer:  Rudy Guiliani Dream Team
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can I have Dershowitz with that?
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smashed Hat: Iczer: Pretty certain hearsay isn't admissible in court.

Hearsay and conjecture are KINDS of evidence.


This verdict is written on a cocktail napkin and it still says guilty... and guilty is spelled wrong.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GnuUzir: Smashed Hat: Iczer: Pretty certain hearsay isn't admissible in court.

Hearsay and conjecture are KINDS of evidence.

This verdict is written on a cocktail napkin and it still says guilty... and guilty is spelled wrong.


Gill cup?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank you, Simone.
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trapping ain't dead.
 
