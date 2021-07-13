 Skip to content
 
(International Business Times)   ProTip: Drunk and on the beach, don't walk into the sea to take a pee   (ibtimes.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ProTip Followup #1:

While the 'peter heater' is popular amongst a disgusting subset of surfers, peeing in one's wetsuit for a quick body warmup in cold water is not advised, as sharks seek the scent trails of mammal urine while hunting.

They won't know you aren't a tasty, fatty snack until you've been sampled.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA states they're not sure what kind of shark it was.  I'm going to make a wild guess at "hungry".
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many horrific tales begin and end with peeing in wild waters.  I'll pass unless their is no other option.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, you gotta swim out a bit.  If you just walk out there drunk, everyone's going to see you take your pants down.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently subby and the article writer have never been to the ocean. Where the hell do you pee?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the guy expect? Flashing your penis at a shark amounts to the worst kind of 'in your face' challenge you can mount.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.


That sounds incredibly painful.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phedex: shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.


That sounds... salty, creepy, dirty, creepy...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: phedex: shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.

That sounds... salty, creepy, dirty, creepy...


Sounds to me like he was livingbin stereo.
 
brilett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's how I like my meat, marinated in booze.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Where doctors confirmed his death"

I like that.  Pronounced dead always sits poorly with me. Someone is dead or they ain't. there's no need for a doctor to make that transition. in fact, the doctor's absence will accelerate it
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: phedex: shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.

That sounds incredibly painful.


It will be when the fishmen he fathered come on land to wank
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm a shark , don't show me your d*** ! I'm a shark
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: ProTip Followup #1:

While the 'peter heater' is popular amongst a disgusting subset of surfers, peeing in one's wetsuit for a quick body warmup in cold water is not advised, as sharks seek the scent trails of mammal urine while hunting.

They won't know you aren't a tasty, fatty snack until you've been sampled.


Sir/Ma'am/Distinguished Poster,

I am ONLY here today and not forever lost to the icy clutches of the Puget Sound because of my astonishingly large bladder capacity. If the Salmon Shark wants me, at least I will be proper serving temperature.


Also holy shiat a shark just straight jumped out of the water to smack a lip on this dude???
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jamie Kennedy Experiment (JKX) - pool pee
Youtube PIK1vB5Ed3w
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've met some pretty dedicated King Missile fans but this guy really upped his game.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look, sharks don't walk out of the ocean to sh*t on your front lawn, don't pee in theirs.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Look, sharks don't walk out of the ocean to sh*t on your front lawn, don't pee in theirs.


i poop on ze shark

ze shark, he iz not grateful for this.

-Jauques Cousteau, Deleted Scenes
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: phedex: shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.

That sounds... salty, creepy, dirty, creepy...


Just pee afterwards and you'll be fine.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phedex: shiat.  I remember being 13 on family vacation, and rubbing one out in the ocean while scoping girls.

it was 93, we didn't have a lot of options back then. JC penny bra ads & mtv if i was lucky.


how times change. back in the day the Sears catalog had to make do. now I have to surf online for 45 minutes to find something that piques my interest.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When golden showers go bad.
 
