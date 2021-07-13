 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Take this spiritual rot of decay and decline non-tenured job and shove it. I ain't teaching with disenchanted talented, yet deferential, faculty at Harvard no more   (cnn.com) divider line
    University, Academia, Tenure, Professor, Harvard Divinity School, Union Theological Seminary  
Shaggy_C
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is his second departure from Harvard; in 2002 he left the school after a public dispute with Harvard's then-President Lawrence Summers, but rejoined the faculty in 2017

Is it normal for "free agent" professors who have a history of bouncing from school to school to get tenure after just four years?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He might want to look around. No university is giving tenure anymore. It's unfathomably cheaper just to hire everyone as an adjunct.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Philosophers are a dime a dozen.  I'm sure there is a university out there that needs another.
 
larunu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
OH NO! he didn't get enough public condolences when his mother died.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Getting upset at Harvard because not enough people responded to a newsletter that mentioned his mother's death is kind of a weird hill to die on.

Talking about Palestinian human rights, sure.  But putting "people weren't sympathetic enough about my Mom" on the same level is really special.
 
