(NYPost)   How QAnon and a cat turned an anti-vaxxer into a vaccine advocate   (nypost.com) divider line
55
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Measles, Heather Brooke Simpson, Rubella, MMR vaccine  
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tee hee hee, oh I was just joking, tee hee hee, tee hee hee, oh no I am not a bad person, tee hee

sod off ya cow
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR "I was all anti-vax until I needed surgery and my anti-vax friends attacked me then they got into QANON stuff and i was like 'oh, dat's cray, guess i was wrong b4'."

It seems a little too neatly wrapped up, but i guess the trauma of being viciously attacked by people who had been with her activated some self awareness and reflection.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Grumpy Cat?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:'What can I do to stir the pot?' It was to get attention. ... "I was horrible," she admitted. "But I don't think I was a bad person. I made a lot of bad choices and thought I was smarter than everyone else." "

It seems like she's had the therapy that most of these people desperately need.

Good for her.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was against X until I needed it or I would have died."

Now where have I seen this line of thinking again?
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actively tried to do others harm by spreading false medical advice even though I want qualified to do so but now I'm on your team.  We good right?

GFY
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:'What can I do to stir the pot?' It was to get attention. ... "I was horrible," she admitted. "But I don't think I was a bad person. I made a lot of bad choices and thought I was smarter than everyone else." "

It seems like she's had the therapy that most of these people desperately need.

Good for her.


There are better ways for an attention whore to get attention.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a modicum of self awareness is better than none. Lady, admit you were a bad person, everyone is at some point in their lives, recognizing that is what helps us be better. You were an absolute nutjob just for the attention and you loved it until it came back to bite you.

But at least realizing she was wrong is a start, that's more than most will admit to, and at least she got the jab and took Covid seriously, that's 90% of the battle.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first reaction was, like, "how refreshing;  someone who is willing to question her assumptions and critically assess the issues on science, and not popularity.  A person with the intellectual and emotional honesty and rigor to recognize that she was wrong."

Then I realized that I was reading an article from the N.Y. Post.  So, now I hate her.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anubislg: "I was against X until I needed it or I would have died."

Now where have I seen this line of thinking again?


At least that person changed, there are many who would still maintain their position.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:'What can I do to stir the pot?' It was to get attention. ... "I was horrible," she admitted. "But I don't think I was a bad person. I made a lot of bad choices and thought I was smarter than everyone else." "

It seems like she's had the therapy that most of these people desperately need.

Good for her.


Have a feeling she farked around, found out, and realized she was doing very stupid things from the get go.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.......(eliminating refined sugars, dairy and grain in favor of fruit, pickles and bone broth), Simpson became pregnant within two weeks.

"It made me doubt Western medicine," she said.

Not filling up her grocery cart with ultra-processed foods made her doubt western medicine?

Lifestyle choices??

/i think she would still be too stupid as a vaccine advocate.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: TL;DR "I was all anti-vax until I needed surgery and my anti-vax friends attacked me then they got into QANON stuff and i was like 'oh, dat's cray, guess i was wrong b4'."

It seems a little too neatly wrapped up, but i guess the trauma of being viciously attacked by people who had been with her activated some self awareness and reflection.


Or these "belief systems" are more tribal than principled.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy is she going to feel dumb if she gets autism now.
 
jasroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even THAT headline can make me click a NYPost link.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should calculate an impact rating for anti-vaxxers (I'm guessing Facebook's sitting on the data) so we can take that and the number of vaccine-preventable deaths we see and calculate just how many dead kids she's personally responsible for.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons all the way down.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: tee hee hee, oh I was just joking, tee hee hee, tee hee hee, oh no I am not a bad person, tee hee

sod off ya cow


Ive got no problem with her switching teams. We need more of it. Unfortunately many won't realize their derp until it's too late.

But hey, maybe it's possible she got some of her minions to rethink their stupidity as well.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: "Simpson's ultimate decision to trust the science led to her COVID vaccination this spring and little Charlotte getting the jab for polio."

Unless she lives some place like Pakistan or Nigeria, going for the polio vaccine might be a bit much in this day and age.
 
valenumr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: I actively tried to do others harm by spreading false medical advice even though I want qualified to do so but now I'm on your team.  We good right?

GFY


Her hubris was overcome by reality. I wish more could achieve that level.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That woman's child should've been seized and rehomed.

She has genocided her fellow Americans.
She deserves nothing but endless work with all of the profits of her labors flowing to people who lost loved ones to antivax adversarial propaganda spread by morons like her.

RICO for bioterrorism.

Lock up Tucker Carlson and lock up that biatch, I don't care that she's remorseful now, she still did damage and needs pay for being a bioterrorist.

It's not opinion, antivax is as dangerous as telling a suicidal person to just get it over with and kill themselves. People have gone to prison for talking people into killing themselves. People should go to prison for talking people into killing themselves with a virus. It's not speech, it's murder.
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: FTA: "Simpson's ultimate decision to trust the science led to her COVID vaccination this spring and little Charlotte getting the jab for polio."

Unless she lives some place like Pakistan or Nigeria, going for the polio vaccine might be a bit much in this day and age.


I kinda think that must have been measles. I'm not a spring chicken, and I didn't get a polio vax until I went to the middle east around mid 20k.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The 30-year-old's enthusiasm.."

30?!
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That woman's child should've been seized and rehomed.

She has genocided her fellow Americans.
She deserves nothing but endless work with all of the profits of her labors flowing to people who lost loved ones to antivax adversarial propaganda spread by morons like her.

RICO for bioterrorism.

Lock up Tucker Carlson and lock up that biatch, I don't care that she's remorseful now, she still did damage and needs pay for being a bioterrorist.

It's not opinion, antivax is as dangerous as telling a suicidal person to just get it over with and kill themselves. People have gone to prison for talking people into killing themselves. People should go to prison for talking people into killing themselves with a virus. It's not speech, it's murder.


And christian scientists, among others, are protected here to refuse basic medical treatments that save lives because reasons.
 
pdieten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: I actively tried to do others harm by spreading false medical advice even though I want qualified to do so but now I'm on your team.  We good right?

GFY


Yes, obviously, people should receive lifetime punishments for their mistakes.

Don't be an ass. I'm not sure how much more self-flagellation you can get than having to admit in a major newspaper that you had been an idiot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Congratulations on rising to the minimum modern human standard. Here's your pat on the back.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image image 850x566]
"The 30-year-old's enthusiasm.."

30?!


That's a rough 30.
 
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khitsicker: akya: FTA:'What can I do to stir the pot?' It was to get attention. ... "I was horrible," she admitted. "But I don't think I was a bad person. I made a lot of bad choices and thought I was smarter than everyone else." "

It seems like she's had the therapy that most of these people desperately need.

Good for her.

There are better ways for an attention whore to get attention.


Beach handstand.jpg
/I don't have it handy.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Dallas mom embraced the anti-vax movement in late 2016 when she and her husband, Benjamin, 35, were expecting their much-longed-for baby. They'd had various medical interventions to help them conceive but, after switching to a so-called "autoimmune protocol diet" (eliminating refined sugars, dairy and grain in favor of fruit, pickles and bone broth), Simpson became pregnant within two weeks.

Funny how the correct application of "bone broth" will cause pregnancy.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That last line from her, about wanting things to go back to normal, is a hoot.

Honey, this is normal now, thanks to you and your fellow idjits.  We were blessed with decades of easy health, we're stuck with decades of redoing every freaking thing to try and recover what you and your lamebrains screwed up.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: akya: FTA:'What can I do to stir the pot?' It was to get attention. ... "I was horrible," she admitted. "But I don't think I was a bad person. I made a lot of bad choices and thought I was smarter than everyone else." "

It seems like she's had the therapy that most of these people desperately need.

Good for her.

There are better ways for an attention whore to get attention.


And here she is, wheedling yet more public attention. "I was anti-vax, and now I'm totally not!"

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The Dallas mom embraced the anti-vax movement in late 2016 when she and her husband, Benjamin, 35, were expecting their much-longed-for baby. They'd had various medical interventions to help them conceive but, after switching to a so-called "autoimmune protocol diet" (eliminating refined sugars, dairy and grain in favor of fruit, pickles and bone broth), Simpson became pregnant within two weeks.

Funny how the correct application of "bone broth" will cause pregnancy.


Username checks out.
I called it baby batter in my immature days. I think I'll upgrade to bone broth now.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps we can use the same formula on other people?

Notice that insulting people who think differently than you doesn't change their minds.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: FTA: "Simpson's ultimate decision to trust the science led to her COVID vaccination this spring and little Charlotte getting the jab for polio."

Unless she lives some place like Pakistan or Nigeria, going for the polio vaccine might be a bit much in this day and age.


CDC recommends 4 doses by age 6 months old. It hasn't been fully eradicated yet.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My problem with these reformed people is that nothing has changed.  The same information that was out there now was out there before.  The same crackpots that were Anti-vaxxers then are anti-vaxxers now.  Everything was obvious to those people not intellectually, emotionally, or psychologically compromised. 

Her decision to obnoxiously embrace something that parts of her knew to be false and dangerous because she wanted attention, by definition, made her a bad person.  It remains to be seen if she is less bad, or if she has seen too many people introduced to the consequences of their own decisions, and decided that being an anti-science edgelord wasn't worth it.

I suspect she is still vapid, narcissistic, and needy, but has at least decided to be less actively destructive.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

valenumr: Kittypie070: tee hee hee, oh I was just joking, tee hee hee, tee hee hee, oh no I am not a bad person, tee hee

sod off ya cow

Ive got no problem with her switching teams. We need more of it. Unfortunately many won't realize their derp until it's too late.

But hey, maybe it's possible she got some of her minions to rethink their stupidity as well.


I'm guessing at least one of her minions still refused to believe COVID was real while being put on a ventilator.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Perhaps we can use the same formula on other people?


What, throw irate cats at their kids? I'm not so sure about that one.
 
dave0821
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Perhaps we can use the same formula on other people?

Notice that insulting people who think differently than you doesn't change their minds.


This is fark, this is the way
 
Kinan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image image 850x566]
"The 30-year-old's enthusiasm.."

30?!


She's 30 in her mind so it's A-OK.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

soporific: valenumr: Kittypie070: tee hee hee, oh I was just joking, tee hee hee, tee hee hee, oh no I am not a bad person, tee hee

sod off ya cow

Ive got no problem with her switching teams. We need more of it. Unfortunately many won't realize their derp until it's too late.

But hey, maybe it's possible she got some of her minions to rethink their stupidity as well.

I'm guessing at least one of her minions still refused to believe COVID was real while being put on a ventilator.


I'm sure that's true as well
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That woman's child should've been seized and rehomed.

She has genocided her fellow Americans.
She deserves nothing but endless work with all of the profits of her labors flowing to people who lost loved ones to antivax adversarial propaganda spread by morons like her.

RICO for bioterrorism.

Lock up Tucker Carlson and lock up that biatch, I don't care that she's remorseful now, she still did damage and needs pay for being a bioterrorist.

It's not opinion, antivax is as dangerous as telling a suicidal person to just get it over with and kill themselves. People have gone to prison for talking people into killing themselves. People should go to prison for talking people into killing themselves with a virus. It's not speech, it's murder.


Yep. In the same way that far-right extremists calling for death to infidels and gays and whatnot is stochastic terrorism, antivaxxers are stochastic murderers. They willfully engage in activity and promote disinformation that will result in the death of innocents, that they personally have never and will never meet. Every time a vulnerable person dies from COVID-19 in a red state with low vaccination rates, antivaxxers share in the responsibility for that death. The logic is almost identical to that of felony murder.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kinan: apathy2673: [Fark user image image 850x566]
"The 30-year-old's enthusiasm.."

30?!

She's 30 in her mind so it's A-OK.


She's been 30 for a long, long time then.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blondambition: Morons all the way down.

[preview.redd.it image 640x776]


Fark user imageView Full Size


What...the hell...is that???

It looks like a panther that ate thru the head of the Abominable Snowman
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Heather Brooke? THE Heather Brooke with some remarkable...ahem...."skills"?

/Had another kind of injection....
//IYKWIMAITTYD
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm interested in lots of different stuff but conspiracy theoeries are just not my cup of tea so if I come across it on the internet I wasn't looking for it. Youtube is annoying, like damn I was kinda with this random guy's hot take until he got into some schizo shiat at the 10 minute mark. Lead with that shiat man, my time is valuable.

/not valuable enough to waste posting this on Fark, though
 
patrick767
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The same week in February, she posted about her upcoming surgery for endometriosis. Instead of wishing her well, her legions of Facebook friends insisted the operation was "the easy way out" and said the complaint could be cured if she "ate better."
"It was so upsetting," Simpson remembered. "They made me feel guilty - as if I was being lazy - but, without the surgery, I knew I was putting my life at risk."

Oh, it's another person who didn't figure it out until something bad happened to them personally. At least that did it, I guess. Some people hang onto their stupid bullshiat no matter what horrible shiat happens to them.

bizzwire: My first reaction was, like, "how refreshing;  someone who is willing to question her assumptions and critically assess the issues on science, and not popularity.  A person with the intellectual and emotional honesty and rigor to recognize that she was wrong."

Then I realized that I was reading an article from the N.Y. Post.  So, now I hate her.

doubt she exists.

FTFM.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Perhaps we can use the same formula on other people?

Notice that insulting people who think differently than you doesn't change their minds.


It does if it's your own tribe doing it. Point of TFA.
 
