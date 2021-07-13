 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Probe launched into strip club 'entertainment' and gifts given to Amtrak staff. Probe. Staff. Heh heh. Heh heh   (nypost.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: The management official received gifts from the contractor, including
three trips to Philadelphia....

What, the honest officials get four trips to Philly?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pull out on time.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they run a train?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: They pull out on time.


The article did mention premature release.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP muckrackers so desperate to tarnish Unca Joe they go after Amtrack? Weak sauce. Sad.
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say Amtrak?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone's gonna get railroaded.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Strip Club Car?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's an old non politically correct joke about laying the tracks down but I can't remember it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gifts accepted by two Amtrak employees - including drinks and "entertainment" at a strip club - from a construction contractor who received a $58 million contract from the company,

I don't know about you, but for $58m I'd want a lot more than a couple of shots and a lap dance.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Heh. Railed.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been in aircraft hit by lightning while landing. I've avoided suicide rabbits on the highway. I've been chased along a highway while driving a VW Bug by a tornado that was clearly trying to eat my car. I've NEVER dealt with anything more insane than meeting some random dude on Amtrak who gave me really good shrooms for no reason. Holy. Shiat.

I am not sure if any of it was real but we definitely passed a factory on fire at night. We grunged right through some trees that were on the rails like Snowpiercer. It was the very final train forever that smoking would be allowed and wow did we smoke ( not weed, still wasn't legal then ). Clearcut forest, regular forest, clearcut forest, regular forest. Volcanic tundra. And finally the smooth ride into my home state of California.

/ People in my car could not figure out why I was so happy and laughing.
// Fark them it was AWESOME!
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The NYP with a helpful picture of what a stripper might look like, in case there was any ambiguity in the headline.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Something about pulling a train.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: The management official received gifts from the contractor, including
three trips to Philadelphia....

What, the honest officials get four trips to Philly?


A philly strip club no less......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why was a probe launched into the strip club?  Couldn't investigators just have peacefully taken the strumpets downtown like they do on Law and Order?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Donations to a church and trips to Philadelphia are not exactly free use of a Lear jet full of hookers and blow.  I was expecting High Trains Grifter not boring corporate paper clip stealing.
 
