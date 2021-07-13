 Skip to content
Celebrating 50 years of the Morey Boogie Bodyboard, which surprisingly did not start life as a modified cafeteria lunch tray
    Bodyboarding, Tom Morey, Thomas Hugh Morey, boogie board  
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget your Churchills...

E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Tom!

Without you, I'd have never been able to do this:

My first drop at Mavericks on a bodyboard
Oak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think it was a modified wooden toilet-paper roll.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well that sends me back to Santa Monica in the 80s. I wonder what happened to my boogie board...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Body board?
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Don't forget your Churchills...

[i.ebayimg.com image 300x300]


Yep, they were my first. Wore them until the straps broke.

I still bodyboard every so often but, damn, it doesn't come as naturally as it used to.

Still, it's a fun way to get your ass kicked.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Well that sends me back to Santa Monica in the 80s. I wonder what happened to my boogie board...


Right there with you. We all wonder what happened.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CSB:

On my second trip to Hawaii as a kid I decided to ask for a cheap boogie board and was surprised my cheapass Grandpa bought me one. Cool! I hightailed it to the beach and went for it. Hawaii surf is awesome. I was really into it too. So into it I started straying from the smooth beach area and towards some gnarly lava rock tidal pools.

I caught one particularly gnarly wave and was sliding along like a seal when I noticed I was heading straight for those lava rock tide pools. Oh shiat bail bail bail not in time! My board went one way I went another and into the rocks I slammed. And then got scraped. My boogie board was attached to my wrist with a cord so I still had it but it was beaten up and dented. I was in about the same shape. I stood up from this tide pool full of anemones and crabs and barnacles and assorted tide pool critters. I was covered with seaweed and slime and critters. I was also bleeding noticeably from all of the cuts and scrapes from being dragged across the lava rocks. I was a kid so dammit i didn't want to cry but I did. Ouch. Wah.

I come shambling out of the surf covered in ocean life and blood while sobbing like some pathetic sea monster. I walked towards people. They ran. These vacationing dinks took one look at me, screamed, picked up their towels and stuff and ran like they were being chased by a bear. Here I am some sobbing kid arising from the ocean covered in blood and seaweed and their first reaction was to run away in panic.

Come to think of it, I probably would too.

/ I lost my left nipple on those farking rocks gawdammit. Lots of blood.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude, let's ride some waves into shore on them, like right now.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: / I lost my left nipple on those farking rocks gawdammit.


Now THAT made me cringe! Yecch!

/ I got slammed headfirst onto a sandbar thinking the water where I was about to land was deeper. Was not fun.
// ...but yours sounds much worse.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I use Pauly Shore as a boogie board.

There is huge love for the California beach scene, surfing, beach bingo movies, the surf sound, The Beach Boys and all that good stuff. Supposedly less than 1/10 of 1% of Americans have ever been on a surf board.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I use Pauly Shore as a boogie board.

There is huge love for the California beach scene, surfing, beach bingo movies, the surf sound, The Beach Boys and all that good stuff. Supposedly less than 1/10 of 1% of Americans have ever been on a surf board.


But everybody wants to.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fond memories damaging mine until it was unusable. Thank you morey.

/ I used to often find paper money out in the water from all the people who went in with cash in their pockets. Rookies.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ventura county represent- I think I still have board rash on my stomach from 1980....lots of hours on mine
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVqfg​_​yuogo

don't forget your gum
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even though I was a skater I just couldn't get the hang of surfing. That and I couldn't afford a board to get good on. Boogie boarding was what I had and I had a blast doing it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obligatory theme song for your wave riding journey:
Boogie Oogie Oogie (Remastered 2004)
Youtube 9TGrh3omHJY
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My first (and also only) surfboard, bought from my sister in 1966, was a 9'6" Roberts (a well-known Santa Monica shop) - dinged up and waterlogged to some degree, heavy as shiat.  I sold it to my other sister when my dad took a job as the senior scientist at the Library of Congress in 1967 (major bummer for me, great for him).

I actually had more fun body surfing with no boogie board (yes on flippers) - hand placement is everything.

Most fun ever was 3 friends on an 8' diameter tube from an earth mover on some VERY large waves at Huntington Beach when there was a tropical storm off the coast.  We all had flippers and would sit on one side of the tube, start kicking, at the crest of the wave we'd flip ourselves over the front of the wave and hope we didn't drown.

Least fun ever was getting caught in a rip tide on the 9'6" Roberts, paddling sideways to get out of it, being carried about a half to a mile down the beach and having to lug the board back to the parking lot.

Tried to get into the East Coast beach scene and failed totally - prevailing wind ruins the waves - mostly just a good way to slam your neck and become paralyzed.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Morey really had it cornered and it being referred to as Boogie-boarding by a lot of people shows. Much like q-tip to swab or Kleenex to tissue.

As a whole it's too tiring for me now at my age to drag the board in and around too much. Duck diving, getting hauled back a bit, push forward etc. I will body-board once or twice on a trip to the beach now but I appreciate the less effort in all regards with body surfing. Though it isn't quite as fun to body surf than be up on the wave breaking down and seeing it all like the board.
 
