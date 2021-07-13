 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   I'll take a mulligan   (local10.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Golf, Sumter County, Florida, Weekend, The Villages, Florida, Lake County, Florida, Golf course, Workweek, Moyer Recreation Center  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2021 at 3:16 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course portals to hell would open near The Villages.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've shown themselves too early!  The whole point was to devour some golfers!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something right out of a horror movie.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's in the hole!! It's in the hole!!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Villages Fire Rescue will also continue to monitor the depressions.

Feel better soon guys.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did Trump stayed in some places too long?
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did it sink under the weight of drrumpf's BS?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snazzy1: It's in the hole!! It's in the hole!!


Seen fleeing the scene:


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
mar a lago mar a lago mar a lago
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's just one sinkhole that doesn't have its shiat together yet.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wonder if the people in Fla. noticed that all of this has happened since Trump moved there ..
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Of course portals to hell would open near The Villages.


Outdoor orgy canceled Y'all
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Snazzy1: "It's in the wrong hole!! " Subby's mom
 
db2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Of course portals to hell would open near The Villages.


But why would portals to The Villages open up in The Villages? That doesn't make much sense.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Villages Fire Rescue will also continue to monitor the depressions.

Feel better soon guys.


Have they tried planting St John's wort?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.