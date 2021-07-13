 Skip to content
(NBC News)   South Korea wants you to slow down your cardio workouts   (nbcnews.com) divider line
14
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.
 
Kinan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Faster music means they'll get hungry sooner, and we can't have that ..
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you South Korea
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Japan: We're really weird and quirky!
South Koreans: Hold my soju.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Japan: We're really weird and quirky!
South Koreans: Hold my soju.


It seems reasonable to make sure people are just doing light cardio during a pandemic that travels from people's breath.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Boojum2k: Japan: We're really weird and quirky!
South Koreans: Hold my soju.

It seems reasonable to make sure people are just doing light cardio during a pandemic that travels from people's breath.


Sure.

Specifying songs, however.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All I know is that Mamamoo gets my heart rate up.
[MV] 마마무(MAMAMOO) - HIP
Youtube KhTeiaCezwM
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, that answers that.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't believe that their public health policy folks are wasting time and energy on this sort of minutia when thousands upon thousands of their citizens are still sleeping with a fan on.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing my workout routine is laying on the sofa while listening to Bach.
 
COVID19
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
way ahead of you

// username check out
 
BenJammin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They could have at least also included a ban on loud grunting and dropping weights.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

COVID19: way ahead of you

// username check out


You should never be welcomed to Fark. Just sayin
 
Parrahs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It feels like a very, very delicate balance to find the spot where regular gym visits aren't fine but gym visits with this rule are.
 
