 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Meanwhile in Minnesota, conservation officials issue warning related to wildly misinterpreting the second amendment   (kare11.com) divider line
52
    More: Amusing, Natural resource, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, conservation officer Mary, report of an armed bear, U.S. Forest Service, portage landing, DNR, Officer  
•       •       •

2502 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Jul 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some weird crossover about the right to bear arms, isn't it?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LukeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man is there any IP they won't mine for new movies?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winnie the Pooh 2: Judgment Day.

If he asks you for honey, you better have some farking honey.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, fill the backpack with edibles.

Then when you find the bear and your backpack, you can retrieve the gun and shoot the stoned bear.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the camper left out of the official report is that he owed the bear a large amount of cash from previous drug transactions.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi gone gangsta.

BooBoo goin' pimpin'.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the second amendment guarantee your right to keep and arm bears?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a chain saw
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In BWCA, you will find bare arms, bear arms, people bearing arms, and armed bears.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."


How would the bear even cause it to fire?  They don't have index fingers.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Next time, fill the backpack with edibles.

Then when you find the bear and your backpack, you can retrieve the gun and shoot the stoned bear.


That really isn't a bad idea.
The once angry bear will be waving hi before it grabs my bag of Doritos and enjoys life.
Oh crap. The bear has munchies now.
Bad idea.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody move! Now give me all your picnic baskets!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One step closer to bear cavalry. We're farked.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Winnie the Pooh 2: Judgment Day.

If he asks you for honey, you better have some farking honey.


tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

How would the bear even cause it to fire?  They don't have index fingers.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Winnie the Pooh 2: Judgment Day.

If he asks you for honey, you better have some farking honey.


Pooh: Look , I don't want to do this but I have a rumbly in my tumbly and it says I need to feed my honey addiction. So fork it over rabbit before this gets serious.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."


Since the gun was likely to be used in just this situation, damn right it should be loaded.

I wonder if our intrepid camper knew about hanging his pack where Boo Boo couldn't get it?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose and Squirrel are unavailable for comment.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."


I was lucky enough to pull 18 days in the BWCA when I was in my early 20's with 2 of my friends. One of the great experiences of my life. I did not feel the need to carry a firearm, just a bait trap for fishing.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."


Out camping, in an area with bears? fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

Since the gun was likely to be used in just this situation, damn right it should be loaded.

I wonder if our intrepid camper knew about hanging his pack where Boo Boo couldn't get it?


Yes, a bear pull. Also, these aren't grizzlies. You 've got more to worry about with Moose, especially in rutting season. Beavers can also be assholes...I've had them come up to my canoe on their backs and slap their tails, splashing every one until you leave their territory.
 
TheTossedCoin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As somebody who just got sneak attacked by a grizzly in Days Gone last night, let me tell you, gun-toting bears are no laughing matter...
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Northern Minnesota is about as redneck as you can find anywhere.
 
arstensater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MetaDeth: Out camping, in an area with bears?

fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.

Having lived in that area, you don't need a gun for the bears.  Black bears are generally pretty timid.  If I had a choice of camping with someone who maintained their food properly or had a gun, I'd be safer with the one who took care of the food properly.

I saw two adults and a cub the the other day from about fifty yards.  They minded their own business and I did the same.  No need for a gun.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have the right to bear arms, NOT the right to Arm Bears!
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arstensater: MetaDeth: Out camping, in an area with bears?fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.

Having lived in that area, you don't need a gun for the bears.  Black bears are generally pretty timid.  If I had a choice of camping with someone who maintained their food properly or had a gun, I'd be safer with the one who took care of the food properly.

I saw two adults and a cub the the other day from about fifty yards.  They minded their own business and I did the same.  No need for a gun.


Also as anyone who has actually bear hunted will tell you a handgun is likely just going to piss it off.
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear encounters are not at all rare on our hiking, mtb, and equestrian trails around here. Bear attacks are almost unheard of, and carrying a gun is uneccessary.

/gun owner, but not ammo-sexual
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears Discover Fire, by Terry Bisson, 1994

One of my favorite short stories. It won both the Hugo Award and Nebula Award.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again, we're going to need a Minnesota tag.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

Out camping, in an area with bears? fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.


Its black bear.  The most you need is a cooking pot to defend yourself.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."


Loaded, or chambered? If you are in the BWCA, and you need a gun because of bears or wolves, you probably won't have time to put the magazine in. And if you brought a revolver, you certainly won't have time to put the cartridges in. It doesn't say if he had it in a rigid case, but that wouldn't be a bad idea, if you could open it quickly.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

Out camping, in an area with bears? fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.


Against black bears?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

Loaded, or chambered? If you are in the BWCA, and you need a gun because of bears or wolves, you probably won't have time to put the magazine in. And if you brought a revolver, you certainly won't have time to put the cartridges in. It doesn't say if he had it in a rigid case, but that wouldn't be a bad idea, if you could open it quickly.


-clip-

Okay, time to go.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

Out camping, in an area with bears? fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.


Bear spray is more effective.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

arstensater: MetaDeth: Out camping, in an area with bears?fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.

Having lived in that area, you don't need a gun for the bears.  Black bears are generally pretty timid.  If I had a choice of camping with someone who maintained their food properly or had a gun, I'd be safer with the one who took care of the food properly.

I saw two adults and a cub the the other day from about fifty yards.  They minded their own business and I did the same.  No need for a gun.


This guy gets it.  It was a portage.  Normally you unload, run some stuff, run back, get the rest.  Don't hang your food for that duration usually.  It's the moose you have to worry about for personal safety.  All the other animals up in that area are just mischievous assholes.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Bears Discover Fire, by Terry Bisson, 1994

One of my favorite short stories. It won both the Hugo Award and Nebula Award.


Thank you. I enjoyed that.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."

Loaded, or chambered? If you are in the BWCA, and you need a gun because of bears or wolves, you probably won't have time to put the magazine in. And if you brought a revolver, you certainly won't have time to put the cartridges in. It doesn't say if he had it in a rigid case, but that wouldn't be a bad idea, if you could open it quickly.


You don't need a gun for bears. Bear spray is more effective. As for wolves, there has been only one wild wolf attack in the continental US in the last 100 years. I think campers are OK risking it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: One step closer to bear cavalry. We're farked.


It really will be game over when the bears go airborne.
 
lurkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Nick Nostril: One step closer to bear cavalry. We're farked.

It really will be game over when the bears go airborne.


Have they gone over the mountain yet?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Nick Nostril: One step closer to bear cavalry. We're farked.

It really will be game over when the bears go airborne.


Not to mention the sharks-with-friggin-laser-beams Navy. We're doomed.

/ again
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't recall the last time I heard about a black anyone with a stolen gun ending peacefully.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The gun in your backpack was loaded?  That's some responsible gun ownership there.  I don't know how else "the situation could have proved serious."


The farking pistol should not have been loaded and in the backpack, that's right. It should have been loaded and in a holster on his person, ready for action in bear country. Personally, I never went into the forest without packing, regardless of the time of year. Shoulder holster; the only way to go; concealed. But not on Maui. No need, and anyway, I sold all my shootin' ar'ns long ago.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: arstensater: MetaDeth: Out camping, in an area with bears?fark yeah that thing should be loaded, ya big dummy.

Having lived in that area, you don't need a gun for the bears.  Black bears are generally pretty timid.  If I had a choice of camping with someone who maintained their food properly or had a gun, I'd be safer with the one who took care of the food properly.

I saw two adults and a cub the the other day from about fifty yards.  They minded their own business and I did the same.  No need for a gun.

Also as anyone who has actually bear hunted will tell you a handgun is likely just going to piss it off.


The gun isn't for shooting the bear.  It's for shooting your hunting partner in the kneecap.  A piddly little .22 will do the job nicely.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.