Now that's something I wasn't expecting to see at the library today
14
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The male humanzee is most impressive when displaying his mating colors.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trying to determine what was so inappropriate about it...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
after a performer wore a bizarre monkey costume that had a large false bottom and a fake penis attached to it at an event aimed at encouraging children to take up reading.

Was this akin to Chris Rock's suggesting that we use the Tossed Salad Man to inspire kids to read?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gopher321: Trying to determine what was so inappropriate about it...


Well the Sun is there and has the uncensored photos if you want to see why it might be inappropriate for a children's reading event. (NSFW)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1556643​4​/actor-bare-bottomed-fake-penis-monkey​-kids-event/
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: gopher321: Trying to determine what was so inappropriate about it...

Well the Sun is there and has the uncensored photos if you want to see why it might be inappropriate for a children's reading event. (NSFW)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15566434​/actor-bare-bottomed-fake-penis-monkey​-kids-event/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really don't understand human beings issue with genitalia.
Get over it people.
/
Free the nipples 😉
 
boohyah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reposted monkey is reposted
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: gopher321: Trying to determine what was so inappropriate about it...

Well the Sun is there and has the uncensored photos if you want to see why it might be inappropriate for a children's reading event. (NSFW)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15566434​/actor-bare-bottomed-fake-penis-monkey​-kids-event/


I've noticed TV shows blurring out dog penises lately. How prudish can we get? Certainly we don't want monkeys that look like monkeys, let alone pets.  My sister has her dog groomed but insists certain fur be left long because she doesn't want to see his penis.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't remember what that ad was for, but I remember the scene from the ad on TV a few decades ago. Oddly dressed woman shows up at the door, is greeted by a normal person, and says "I thought you said costume party."
 
ssaoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is looking at porn still ok on the library computers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Walker: gopher321: Trying to determine what was so inappropriate about it...

Well the Sun is there and has the uncensored photos if you want to see why it might be inappropriate for a children's reading event. (NSFW)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15566434​/actor-bare-bottomed-fake-penis-monkey​-kids-event/

I've noticed TV shows blurring out dog penises lately. How prudish can we get? Certainly we don't want monkeys that look like monkeys, let alone pets.  My sister has her dog groomed but insists certain fur be left long because she doesn't want to see his penis.


ROFLMAO.

What's with people's hang ups around anything remotely sexual?

Ridiculous.
FML ftw fark humans. JFC
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Walker: gopher321: Trying to determine what was so inappropriate about it...

Well the Sun is there and has the uncensored photos if you want to see why it might be inappropriate for a children's reading event. (NSFW)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15566434​/actor-bare-bottomed-fake-penis-monkey​-kids-event/

I've noticed TV shows blurring out dog penises lately. How prudish can we get? Certainly we don't want monkeys that look like monkeys, let alone pets.  My sister has her dog groomed but insists certain fur be left long because she doesn't want to see his penis.


What sort of channels are you watching that have constant dog penis on?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This reminds me of a classic Fark thread.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ladbible.comView Full Size


It looks like a massive LSD trip.
 
