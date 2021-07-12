 Skip to content
 
New York proudly arrives in the 1940's and will now allow Sunday barbering   (capitolpressroom.org)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.


Pennsyltucky
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.


Bergen County NJ still has blue laws not because of religion but because they need one farking day where the roads aren't a gotverdammt madhouse.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IN DEFIANCE OF GOD'S WILL!!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.

Bergen County NJ still has blue laws not because of religion but because they need one farking day where the roads aren't a gotverdammt madhouse.


🙄
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THATS JUST WRONG!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are liberals but they are 19th century liberals. I am surprised that barber shop quartets are allowed.

Nothing to do with New York. A capella singing annoys me after the first few bars.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: [static1.srcdn.com image 850x425]
THATS JUST WRONG!!


I have still to watch those two movies (Barber Shop I and II). No spoilers about what goes on in barbershops.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, the one thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on in these benighted times is that we should have the opportunity to get fleeced every day of the week.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't get full Sunday shopping until about 15 years ago when the grocery chains successfully sued the province. You can buy booze and weed on Sundays now.

My only annoyance is that I'm an early riser and many places don't open until 10AM.. I shop more on Saturday when I can hit all my stops and be done with that crap by 930 at the latest.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why he did all his Sunday work in New Jersey

petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.

Bergen County NJ still has blue laws not because of religion but because they need one farking day where the roads aren't a gotverdammt madhouse.


if everything is closed, where are you driving to?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: Gulper Eel: beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.

Bergen County NJ still has blue laws not because of religion but because they need one farking day where the roads aren't a gotverdammt madhouse.

if everything is closed, where are you driving to?


Presumably, away from New Jersey.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next, Doing the June Bug on a Weekday?

<scoffs>
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Resident Muslim: [static1.srcdn.com image 850x425]
THATS JUST WRONG!!

I have still to watch those two movies (Barber Shop I and II). No spoilers about what goes on in barbershops.


?
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Great, the one thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on in these benighted times is that we should have the opportunity to get de-fleeced every day of the week.


FTFY
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"was sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday for his approval or veto."

The tradition of submitters not reading the article is alive and well.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: IN DEFIANCE OF GOD'S WILL!!!


This is how Rome fell.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disapproves.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you need a haircut on a Sunday in New York, that must mean somebody farked your whole head up on Saturday.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now there won't be such a long line for a weekly bloodletting.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
unavailable for comment
/can you sell meat pies too?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Bergen County NJ still has blue laws not because of religion but because they need one farking day where the roads aren't a gotverdammt madhouse.


Grew up in Bergen County, can confirm.  I feel bad for people in Paramus ... 3 full-on indoor malls (Paramus Park, Garden State Plaza, Bergen Mall) plus Routes 4 & 17 both lined with strip shopping centers and big-box stores.  Nobody really misses it because anybody who needs anything just drives a few extra minutes into Passaic County or Rockland County.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

petec: Gulper Eel: beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.

Bergen County NJ still has blue laws not because of religion but because they need one farking day where the roads aren't a gotverdammt madhouse.

if everything is closed, where are you driving to?


Better be church, followed by IHOP.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.


Still can't go to a car dealership on Sunday in MN.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never heard of this law, and am certain it was never enforced.  I've lived in New York State all my life, in different parts of the state, and pretty much every barber I've ever used has had Sunday hours.

But then, I'm white.  Maybe this is one of those law that the cops only whip out when they are looking for a reason to hassle black people.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
William Powell and Myrna Loy approve.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would think after 14 months of Covid lockdown everyone has learned how to cut their own hair. What ever happened to bootstrappy America?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.


Lobbying from businesses that don't want to pay an extra day's wages without a significant increase in business (the assumption being that Sunday business would have happened on another day otherwise), and don't want to have to compete with businesses that do open on Sunday.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this one of those laws that was actually vehemently opposed by barbers, since they like the day off and don't want to have to compete on being open 7days/week?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know the 1940's from movies. Black & White, large cars, all the men wore hats and suits, all the dames dressed in skirts and pearls. Everyone outside of Jay Gatsby and his circle was dirt poor; Jay and his kind lived in a colorized world. Being wealthy used to carry weight.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No barbercuing on Sundays?  I don't want to live in this country anymore...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: William Powell and Myrna Loy approve.



That's pretty thin, man,
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess we won't have to pull ourselves up by our own bootstrops anymore.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I would think after 14 months of Covid lockdown everyone has learned how to cut their own hair. What ever happened to bootstrappy America?


$60 for some hair clippers, and now I can get a haircut whenever. Though to be honest, how many guys want to deal with all the cleanup afterwards?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I would think after 14 months of Covid lockdown everyone has learned how to cut their own hair. What ever happened to bootstrappy America?


Yeah. I've been back to doctors and the dentist, but I can't bring myself to get a real haircut.

It was actually early in the quarantine, late one night, that I looked in the mirror, impulsively got out some scissors and went to work. I made it up as I went along and, while it wasn't a good haircut, it wasn't totally embarrassing and was good enough for Zoom. Since then, I've invested in some clippers and figured out how to layer, taper, etc.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: How any blue laws manage to still survive (well, anywhere but Jayzusland) is beyond me.


Minnesotans still can't buy a car on a Sunday, but at least now liquor stores are allowed to be open (though with somewhat limited hours).
 
