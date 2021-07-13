 Skip to content
(Christian Post)   In the news today: "Lord, we don't want to be in the news"
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like God hates the pastor and his megachurch. I'm imagining at least a few of them need to be sacrificed. Isn't the normal Christian expectation something like a 20 percent tithe? Seems appropriate here.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and for their families who've been caring for them as well. We pray for complete recovery so that people don't have any lingering effects, and we pray that there would be a stop, you would put a stop to the spread of this virus.

"I sent you peckerwoods several different vaccines, which you refuse to take.  I help those who help themselves."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Waiting until you are sick and dying of something you could have avoided?  Too late.  Much too late.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Were you wearing a mask?  Was any of your congregation?  No?  Well, here's your scythe, I believe you have some reaping of what which you have sown to do.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*that which.  It's okay, I have a little sickle of my own here for that.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We pray for complete recovery so that people don't have any lingering effects, and we pray that there would be a stop, you would put a stop to the spread of this virus."

I know that the old saw is that God always answers prayer with either "yes," "no," or "wait," but the "no" answer you're about to get would be the same if you prayed to the expired pint of sour cream I threw out last weekend.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Sounds to me like God hates the pastor and his megachurch. I'm imagining at least a few of them need to be sacrificed. Isn't the normal Christian expectation something like a 20 percent tithe? Seems appropriate here.


Let's meet this halfway. I'm sure their god would be fine with simple decimation.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The Lord helps those who help themselves."

Help yourself by getting vaccinated.

See?  That wasn't so hard, was it?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God sent you a boat and a helicopter.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And I asked the Lord,
"Lord, why where there only one set of footprints in the sand here?"
And the Lord answered,
"That is when your friend died of an easily preventable disease."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pocket Ninja: Sounds to me like God hates the pastor and his megachurch. I'm imagining at least a few of them need to be sacrificed. Isn't the normal Christian expectation something like a 20 percent tithe? Seems appropriate here.

Let's meet this halfway. I'm sure their god would be fine with simple decimation.


Simple decimation? Isn't that an oxymoron?

/tries to keep a straight face
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Subtonic: Pocket Ninja: Sounds to me like God hates the pastor and his megachurch. I'm imagining at least a few of them need to be sacrificed. Isn't the normal Christian expectation something like a 20 percent tithe? Seems appropriate here.

Let's meet this halfway. I'm sure their god would be fine with simple decimation.

Simple decimation? Isn't that an oxymoron?

/tries to keep a straight face


10% is super simple.
 
Elzar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Lord if only you could send us some sign or miracle that could allow us to be covid free both now and in the future. Just not a vaccine because that sounds, 'Of the Debil'. Ahem. I mean Amen" <fart blast>
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: "The Lord helps those who help themselves."

Help yourself by getting vaccinated.

See?  That wasn't so hard, was it?


And that phrase isn't even in the Bible. Looks like it's something those pagan heathen Greeks came up with, when they took a break from all the man-on-man sex.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: 'Lord we didn't want to be in the news'

The problem isn't that I held packed church camp during a pandemic, Or even the virus itself.

It's the damn media who told everyone about it!

/We're all good though, I sent thoughts and prayers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, it's not all bad news:

He noted that some members had to rearrange their lives because of the mass infections, including those forced to miss a mission trip to the Dominican Republic...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I find it interesting the
law in order types think nothing applies to them they really need to be ignored from this point forward
 
goodncold
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Its funny that they aren't more fearful as clearly God is in a smiting and maiming mode here with the Covidiots.

I guess they are still in deNile.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Well, it's not all bad news:

He noted that some members had to rearrange their lives because of the mass infections, including those forced to miss a mission trip to the Dominican Republic...


... because Dominicans aren't Christian enough by now?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: Flowery Twats: "The Lord helps those who help themselves."

Help yourself by getting vaccinated.

See?  That wasn't so hard, was it?

And that phrase isn't even in the Bible. Looks like it's something those pagan heathen Greeks came up with, when they took a break from all the man-on-man sex.


Yep. Using that phrase on your friendly neighborhood fundies will generally get you the opposite of the result you're looking for.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God sent you masks and 3 different vaccines.  Why should he show you mercy now?  You have turned your back on all the help he has offered.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ummmm, yeah. God gave up on them after he gave them a way to understand their world and prevent things like this and they turned their backs on science and relied on divine intervention to produce miracles
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mercy was the all the scientists that God sent to use their knowledge about evolution to warn you that this precise thing would happen.

You've offended God by disparaging the scientists and vaccines, I look forward to tormenting you in Hell because hurting people like you is my idea of Heaven.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grandfather Nurgle has granted you His mercy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know always some religious people have reacted to the pandemic has clearly explained to me how the crucifixion of Jesus occurred.
Some religious people don't actually care about being righteous they just care about inflicting their will on others
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perhaps you should put your faith in Pfizer and Moderna rather than God?

They seem to have a lot better track record with COVID than the big guy
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know the way some religious people have reacted to the pandemic has clearly explained to me how the crucifixion of Jesus occurred.
Some religious people don't actually care about being righteous they just care about inflicting their will on others


The way some*
Why does voice to Text think that the way some is equivalent to always.
WTF
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: 20 percent tithe


Um...
 
dogpause
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Always asking God for something. "Please god, protect me from the consequences of my actions!"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they choose prayers instead of masks, social distancing, outdoor and/or online services, vaccination? If so then I'm only sad about the kids.

If they need a reason why their god is punishing them then here's one: you're not being good responsible citizens.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Grandfather Nurgle has granted you His mercy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God answered prayers.  Just not his.
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a real shame things like this can't be prevented.
 
minnkat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.redd.it image 850x624]


Came for this. If I could up vote more I would.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm morally conflicted. Half of me has the urge to get some popcorn, break out a lawn chair, and enjoy the show. The other half of me is appalled that the first half of me is tacitly wishing harm on them, regardless that they're misguided, religious zealots.

/insert that "I do, and I'm tired of pretending I don't" pic.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: cyberspacedout: Well, it's not all bad news:

He noted that some members had to rearrange their lives because of the mass infections, including those forced to miss a mission trip to the Dominican Republic...

... because Dominicans aren't Christian enough by now?


Well, the vast majority are Catholic, but Protestants do have a significant foothold there. This particular Texas church just calls itself "Christian" - I don't know if that means they're fundamentalist, or if they just don't identify with other Protestant sects.
 
full8me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Pocket Ninja: 20 percent tithe

Um...


It's like a 20% decimation.  It's gotten bigger since the olden days.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

full8me: Martian_Astronomer: Pocket Ninja: 20 percent tithe

Um...

It's like a 20% decimation.  It's gotten bigger since the olden days.


It's gotten a full 100% half bigger, in fact.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"So we ask for your mercy."

I'm guessing you've already received the answer to your request.  And the answer is "No."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Texas, LOL.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of when I joke that if I ever got arrested, I would yell "I hope this doesn't end up on FARK!"

Hopefully I never actually get arrested, of course.
 
