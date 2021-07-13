 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   "There's WHAT in my kibble?"   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's from the real meat that they use from the soylent green factory.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belter food is disgusting.  The skinnies can't cook.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bugs when I raw dog food?
Wut?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't vegetables, although I am sure there is plenty of that and with the Great Fake Meat for the Masses, Kibble will be entirely non-meat, with meat-like flavour enough to fool a dog bolting its food or ******** *** ****.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Belter food is disgusting.  The skinnies can't cook.


Some vegetarians can cook and throw together mean salads and veggie plates, but they are really, really, really expensive and too cute for words.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ctvnews.caView Full Size


Three dogs are seen in this file photo.

Yea I can count
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these "superbugs" resistant to dog's stomach acid?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
raw food, even pet food, is a great growth medium for all kinds of bugs and they should have found 100s of no-resistant bacteria as well.  if there were no resistant bacteria that would be amazing.  the article doesn't describe how many resistant bacteria/gram of food so i don't know that there is any real information here other than "the stuff you'd expect to find in a raw, ground meat product is there."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dog wants steak.

Wanna know what subby's mom wants?
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most offended I've ever seen a dog is when the owner's pet duck decided to go for a swim in its water dish.  You could see it in its eyes, it was horrified and disgusted.  It eventually just turned the contaminated bowl over.

/I anthropomorphize the shiat out of animals
//they do it to us
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Bugs when I raw dog food?
Wut?


If it's that kinda party, I'm gonna stick my dick in the mashed potatoes.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A day early for dog-day Wednesday, eh?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's more likely than you think
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: EvilEgg: Belter food is disgusting.  The skinnies can't cook.

Some vegetarians can cook and throw together mean salads and veggie plates, but they are really, really, really expensive and too cute for words.


Not a fan of "The Expanse" I take it?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much roughage.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Your dog wants steak.

Wanna know what subby's mom wants?


Tube steak? A hot beef injection?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know dogs are different than humans, but I'm skeptical raw meat is their best option. Our life expectancy went up after we took the time to apply heat to things. Fire is a remarkably good bug killer.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobbess: I know dogs are different than humans, but I'm skeptical raw meat is their best option. Our life expectancy went up after we took the time to apply heat to things. Fire is a remarkably good bug killer.


It isn't.

Dogs have evolved for 15k years as companions to humans. They are not wolves and it's been pretty much proven that proper diets of quality kibble or COOKED meats, grains, and veggies are the best choice for a long healthy life.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Article headline is one word too long.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gadian: The most offended I've ever seen a dog is when the owner's pet duck decided to go for a swim in its water dish.  You could see it in its eyes, it was horrified and disgusted.  It eventually just turned the contaminated bowl over.

/I anthropomorphize the shiat out of animals
//they do it to us


You shouldn't anthropomorphize your animals.  They hate that.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brantgoose: At least it wasn't vegetables, although I am sure there is plenty of that and with the Great Fake Meat for the Masses, Kibble will be entirely non-meat, with meat-like flavour enough to fool a dog bolting its food or ******** *** ****.


Unlike cats, dogs are not obligate carnivores and can and should eat some veggies.

That's not the excuse that big kibble uses for all the filler, but it's OK in a general sense to have rice and such in kibble.

On bacteria, I'd bet money that Darwin's dog food made it to the list of bacteria containing food, based on their prior record with that.  The president sounds like a sleeve and his excuse when they got tagged for that the third or so time was "How come it's OK to have bacteria in human food, but not dog food?" knowing damn well we cook our food before we eat it.

I've bought some under duress, but have always cooked it first because I don't trust it.  It smells pretty damned good for dog food, though.
 
dictyboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Hobbess: I know dogs are different than humans, but I'm skeptical raw meat is their best option. Our life expectancy went up after we took the time to apply heat to things. Fire is a remarkably good bug killer.

It isn't.

Dogs have evolved for 15k years as companions to humans. They are not wolves and it's been pretty much proven that proper diets of quality kibble or COOKED meats, grains, and veggies are the best choice for a long healthy life.


My 13 year old, raw fed Wolfhound begs to disagree.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They mention several times where the contaminated food is sold, but not where it's being produced. They do not mention brands for vague and unsatisfying reasons, nor if there is a common origin for these.

So, China, almost certainly.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to shoot my dog. I don't see any other option.

Just kidding. I don't have a dog. I'll have to shoot the neighbor's dog.

/just kidding
//or am I?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have any dogs publicly complained?
No?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chuck Wagon Dog Food 'Wagon Chase' Commercial (1975)
Youtube iRDDs7owcro
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The research warns that "the trend for feeding dogs raw food may be fuelling the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria," with the bacteria in raw dog food "identical" to those found in hospital patients in several EU countries.

Um...what ELSE is in that dog food?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: brantgoose: At least it wasn't vegetables, although I am sure there is plenty of that and with the Great Fake Meat for the Masses, Kibble will be entirely non-meat, with meat-like flavour enough to fool a dog bolting its food or ******** *** ****.

Unlike cats, dogs are not obligate carnivores and can and should eat some veggies.

That's not the excuse that big kibble uses for all the filler, but it's OK in a general sense to have rice and such in kibble.

On bacteria, I'd bet money that Darwin's dog food made it to the list of bacteria containing food, based on their prior record with that.  The president sounds like a sleeve and his excuse when they got tagged for that the third or so time was "How come it's OK to have bacteria in human food, but not dog food?" knowing damn well we cook our food before we eat it.

I've bought some under duress, but have always cooked it first because I don't trust it.  It smells pretty damned good for dog food, though.


Do you smell oranges?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Bertuccio: brantgoose: At least it wasn't vegetables, although I am sure there is plenty of that and with the Great Fake Meat for the Masses, Kibble will be entirely non-meat, with meat-like flavour enough to fool a dog bolting its food or ******** *** ****.

Unlike cats, dogs are not obligate carnivores and can and should eat some veggies.

That's not the excuse that big kibble uses for all the filler, but it's OK in a general sense to have rice and such in kibble.

On bacteria, I'd bet money that Darwin's dog food made it to the list of bacteria containing food, based on their prior record with that.  The president sounds like a sleeve and his excuse when they got tagged for that the third or so time was "How come it's OK to have bacteria in human food, but not dog food?" knowing damn well we cook our food before we eat it.

I've bought some under duress, but have always cooked it first because I don't trust it.  It smells pretty damned good for dog food, though.

Do you smell oranges?


Just toast, why?
 
