IOS 14.6 weather app refuses to show "Nice" weather
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get comfortable, take your time. Much easier then.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.mmos.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the weather in Antibes or Cannes?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Also
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is farking ridiculous
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks!
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The app will also let you know if it's "hot" or "wet", but not both at the same time.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the Pentium III 667 that ran at 667-1mhz.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sunny, 68, and I owe you one.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are going to be a bunch of missing temperatures when rounded up/down:

(9/5)*20+32 = 68

(9/5)*21+32 = 69.8
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: This is farking ridiculous


I know. Rounding both before and after temperature scale conversion is stupid.

A programmer somewhere should be fired.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where they assign the devs who aren't good enough to make the iTunes team.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess it's stuck to the political climate forecast.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: iTunes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a lick of sanity in that decision.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I demand to know down to the 1/10th of a Fahrenheit degree!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if the policy has changed or not, but NOAA wouldn't make 50% probably predictions.  They'd always change it to 40% or 60%, because someone thought that 50% sounded too much like you were just guessing

(Someone from NOAA mentioned it when giving a presentation at the National Academy of Science, at a meeting of the Board of Research Data and Information.   The presentation was about their forecast pipelines, and how they didn't bother to store the full fidelity models, as it was just too much data, so you basically had to have all of the analysis tools in the production pipelines)
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehhh, it hits 69* here I'm going to be busy staying alive, living in an ice bath.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't remember the system that did it (maybe you guys know), but it reminds me of university system that tried to ban the use of "Master" and "Slave" when talking about IDE hard drives.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
how about the lwesser known 34 ?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Doing  quick line of code, it looks like The weather app wont be able to display any of these temperatures in F:

33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 44, 47, 49, 51, 53, 56, 58, 60, 62, 65, 67, 69, 71, 74, 76, 78, 80, 83, 85, 87, 89, 92, 94, 96, 98, 101, 103, 105, 107, 110, 112, 114, 116, 119
 
DopamineKata [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I demand to know down to the 1/10th of a Fahrenheit degree!


How about giving us the Fahrenheit temperature instead of converting it from C and rounding.  Kinda defeats the purpose of the Fahrenheit
 
jclaggett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PuckinWebGuy: The app will also let you know if it's "hot" or "wet", but not both at the same time.


What about summer? Will it announce all 3 maybe?
 
pheelix [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DopamineKata: AppleOptionEsc: I demand to know down to the 1/10th of a Fahrenheit degree!

How about giving us the Fahrenheit temperature instead of converting it from C and rounding.  Kinda defeats the purpose of the Fahrenheit


Temperature data gets fed to the app in either Celsius or Kelvin (which is simply Celsius + 273). It looks like they're taking the Celsius/Kelvin data, rounding it off to a whole number, doing the Farenheit conversion, and then rounding it off again.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
but what about Naughty weather?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I don't know if the policy has changed or not, but NOAA wouldn't make 50% probably predictions.  They'd always change it to 40% or 60%, because someone thought that 50% sounded too much like you were just guessing

(Someone from NOAA mentioned it when giving a presentation at the National Academy of Science, at a meeting of the Board of Research Data and Information.   The presentation was about their forecast pipelines, and how they didn't bother to store the full fidelity models, as it was just too much data, so you basically had to have all of the analysis tools in the production pipelines)


well, if there's a 50% chance of rain, that means it'll either rain or ot wont.

there's a 50% chance of pretty much any weather event at any time.

/no volcanic eruptions here so far
//maybe tomorrow?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

d23: I can't remember the system that did it (maybe you guys know), but it reminds me of university system that tried to ban the use of "Master" and "Slave" when talking about IDE hard drives.


yeah I remember.  they wanted to rename them to "dom" and "sub".
 
bud jones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
purpleair.com is not as prudish....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Will it show the temp if it is 69C?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

