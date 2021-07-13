 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Peter Murphy, Sparks, Yaz, The Monochrome Set, and The Field Mice. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #234. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Helloooooo everyone.
I am taking Yaz to mean Yazoo?
Only, in the UK, Yaz was a one hit wonder with this effort
Yazz - The Only Way Is Up
Youtube vjD3EVC1-zU
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saw this band supporting The Raveonettes in Budapest & my jaw was on the floor in under 15 seconds.
Next day I bought their first album online which was no easy feat as the online store was all in Polish & it was a bit of click & hope for the best.
3 days later, the CD arrived (the one I ordered).
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Speaking of which.

Yesterday, my attempt to catch up on lost sleep was derailed twice by bad dreams. In the first, I dreamed my airway was closing and woke up thinking I couldn't breathe. In the second, we were all here and ready to listen to the show when socalnewwaver announced his completely serious intent to play Lynyrd Skynyrd. At which point I jolted awake in a state of profound aesthetic panic.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*furiously rips up playlist*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ACK nightmare!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I muttered something about wanting to go back to the "I can't breathe" dream and went back to sleep.
 
