(AP News)   Thousands of Tigrayans detained and their businesses closed in a wave of ethnic targeting.
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always appreciate a good Thundercats reference, but I'm quite certain I won't be the only person who quickly scanned this headline and thought it actually had something to do with Targaryens.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the Bunnyites are taking the L'Trimm civil war seriously.

L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6fMERyRz498


/I thought they were cute as hell when this came out.  I was 11 at the time
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thunder, Thunder, Thundercats Ho
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tigrayans have great positional strength

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Israel so feel free to just make jokes, have a good time with it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't find ethnic cleansing funny.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just read this primer on the roots of the conflict, and I still don't understand what's going on.  https://www.bbc.com/news/world-a​frica-​54964378
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I dunno who the fark decided to call genocide ethnic cleansing

it's a disgusting euphemism for mass murder
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Agreed. Also, "cleansing" implies that they are only killing the dirty people.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Couldn't find an AoW:SM pic larger than 3x2 px
//Nothing meaningful to add to this thread
///Our species sucks
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eritrean troops fighting in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray killed hundreds of people in Aksum mainly over two days in November, witnesses say.
The mass killings on 28 and 29 November may amount to a crime against humanity, Amnesty International says in a report.
An eyewitness told the BBC how bodies remained unburied on the streets for days, with many being eaten by hyenas.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa​-​56198469

Oh, my.  That's enough internet for today.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One man told Amnesty how Ethiopian soldiers failed to stop Eritreans looting his brother's house.

"They took the TV, a jeep, the fridge, six mattresses, all the groceries and cooking oil, butter, teff flour [Ethiopia's staple food], the kitchen cabinets, clothes, the beers in the fridge, the water pump, and the laptop."

That's cold blooded!
 
palelizard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

What if they're clowns?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I just read this primer on the roots of the conflict, and I still don't understand what's going on.  https://www.bbc.com/news/world-af​rica-54964378


To me, the Tigray sound like they are overreacting as well as playing some nefarious games.

It's difficult to say when an election should be postponed and I can understand that the pandemic might be a pretty good reason to. But it can easily be a way of abusing power and as an excuse to not have elections. But equally, having an election anyway doesn't sit well with anyone either because it seems to me that people would be confused as to whether they should bother to if it may not count anyway. So it's a poisoned well.

However, it's messy and it appears that the federal government is now overcorrecting with an apparent escalation.

/Thank you for the link
//That's the only information I have
///I was just regurgitating it in Fark format :)
 
palelizard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I think the term includes tactics like mass deportations and other deprivation of rights and property which isn't explicitly killing people, but does make them want to leave really badly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's as American as 🍎 🥧
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Exactly.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This happened to me in my teens once. Some 'friends of mine' broke in to my apartment while I wasn't there and took all the food. Left my guitar and amplifier, but took all the food, including a candy dish with M&Ms in it.

I found out the hard way when I brought a girl back that night and offered her a beer, that I no longer had.

Yes, I agree, that is cold blooded.
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You are causing friction between the government and the people of Tigray by posting pictures on Facebook of children and victims of the war, hunger and rape," she said they told her.

"We don't have a problem with the war, hunger, or rape, we just don't think you should be talking about the war, hunger, or rape."

That should cue a big "are we the baddies" moment.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I don't get the connection, but anyway here he is...

Thundercat: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
Youtube zhVgbZdMdb0
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I just read this primer on the roots of the conflict, and I still don't understand what's going on. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-​54964378


I could be very wrong, but I think it's like if the US was Ethiopia, Tigray was Texas, and we had more of a confederation of states instead of a stronger federal government.  For many years, Texas basically runs the confederation, and also has an ongoing border war with Mexico.  Much of the country thinks that Texas' long rule has led to corruption, so someone from Ohio takes over running the government, with the stated goal of rooting out the corruption.  Everyone seems to be on board with this except Texas.  The guy from Ohio ends the border war with Mexico, which makes Mexico happy.  US is perceived as being on the road to having a stronger federal government, which doubly pisses off Texas who want their autonomy and are still pissed about Mexico.  There were supposed to be elections in 2020, but the guy from Ohio tells the regions to postpone it because of covid.  Texas says "Fark you!" and holds elections anyway.  Ohio guy says the US doesn't consider Texas' government to be legitimate.  Texas says, we don't consider your government to be legitimate, either.  Texas is accused of stealing military supplies from US basis.  US says "you crossed the red line."  Mexico says "hey, US, need some help with these Texans?"

And, just like with most conflicts between government entities, the people are the ones who get the most hurt.

But like I said, I could be very wrong.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yet another failure of the Jedi as an organization. Next will be the Togrutans followed by the Mon Calamari. This will end badly for the Republic.
 
you need help
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nope, looks right from what I read. The region isn't strong enough to stand on its own though, so I see it ending badly for them. Maybe the majority group isn't trying to force majority opinions on that region, but they're not doing enough to dispel dissent, so let slip the dogs of war.
 
