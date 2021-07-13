 Skip to content
(iNews (UK))   Top Spanish TikTok douchebag tricks women into rawdogging by telling them he's sterile, now faces up to 12 years in jail after talking about it on Youtube. Never an elastrator when you need one   (inews.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Rape, new law, Naim Darrechi, Sexual intercourse, sexual abuse, unprotected sex, 19-year-old, popular social media personality  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't these kids heard about HIV/AIDS?

Where the hell is their education?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At times I don't realise the responsibility that I have and I get into trouble for my views."

Yeah, it isn't your views people have a problem with. Try your actions, existence, desire to rape by fraud.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Haven't these kids heard about HIV/AIDS?

Where the hell is their education?


Probably against Catholic teaching doctrine
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any human, without a learning disability, knows you shouldnt let anyone with a face tattoo put their penis inside you.

I think this falls into the "What did you expect?" category.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Haven't these kids heard about HIV/AIDS?

Where the hell is their education?


Who knows, dude could be showing clean tests or something.  I know, still not a great idea but I can see how he'd work it into his rapey shtick. and some people would buy it.  "Oh that's a real test he's being responsible the sterility thing is probably true then..." yadda.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's the word come to when even the not ugly have to lie. Damn, internet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nuke TikTok from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What's the word come to when even the not ugly have to lie. Damn, internet.


I'm reasonably confident in saying he doesn't have to, he just likes to. He wouldn't have been bragging about it otherwise.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
See, in a just world, this guy wouldn't be incarcerated for telling women he's sterile. In a just world, he would be sterilized. And then incarcerated.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: rape by fraud.


Interesting and dubious concept.

Is it rape by fraud to pretend to be a millionaire?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No one came back and complained a few months later?   Maybe he really is sterile.  He should get a test

/or he just does not get laid that much
 
Flragnararch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't they have a saying for this?

Shoot its on the tip of my tongue...

Ah... fark around and find out.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: nmrsnr: rape by fraud.

Interesting and dubious concept.

Is it rape by fraud to pretend to be a millionaire?


Who has to pretend?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: dothemath: nmrsnr: rape by fraud.

Interesting and dubious concept.

Is it rape by fraud to pretend to be a millionaire?

Who has to pretend?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x445]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: nmrsnr: rape by fraud.

Interesting and dubious concept.

Is it rape by fraud to pretend to be a millionaire?


Yes.

/
And it is hacking to use your work system to do other none work stuff.
The waxbeans has spoken.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, and he doesn't look at all like a complete douche nozzle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Cafe Threads: Haven't these kids heard about HIV/AIDS?

Where the hell is their education?

Probably against Catholic teaching doctrine


Well we've also been very good at minimizing transmission of STD's for a long time, so it's less common to hear the horror stories. Another thing is that people who engage in risky behavior will often take PrEP so they don't feel like they have to worry.

Not unusual behavior, no matter how unpleasant I find it, from people either. There's tons of shiat groups online where people brag about tricking people into pregnancy. They're usually single sex communities, guys trading info on how to stay anonymous and trick women. Women looking for ways to fake certain things (e.g. IUD strings) to trick their partners. That's men and women by the by, not just men. Yes, ladies are happy to lie to guys and say they're on birth control. That will until the law catches up to them regarding informed consent as well and they face rape charges / prison / loss of parental rights.

Of course the best solution, since I doubt we're going to convince people to use condoms (and can you really trust a condom the other person supplies?) more is to ensure that both genders have free and easy access to easily reversible birth control that the other person cannot sabotage. On that day, when both genders can control their own fertility without question, hopefully we will see unwanted (by either partner) pregnancies fall.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Wow, and he doesn't look at all like a complete douche nozzle.

[Fark user image image 850x446]


And girls like that.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The waxbeans has spoken.


And it was exactly as intelligent as I expected it to be.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Haven't these kids heard about HIV/AIDS?

Where the hell is their education?


We're now 40 years into our tradition of chipping away at that thing adults used to give children, to save money for ourselves, you see.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I should go to Spain.  The women are apparently dumb and easy.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: dothemath: nmrsnr: rape by fraud.

Interesting and dubious concept.

Is it rape by fraud to pretend to be a millionaire?

Who has to pretend?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x445]


Those go for up to $250 on eBay. They were worth about $70 at the moment they were issued.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Nuke TikTok from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.


I don't know. It is kind of handy when they expose themselves to the world like this. There is no doubt, no questions of miscommunication. A doucebag identified is a win in my book.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone call the vet, it's time to geld this stallion.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: The waxbeans has spoken.

And it was exactly as intelligent as I expected it to be.


Do the math
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nmrsnr: "At times I don't realise the responsibility that I have and I get into trouble for my views."

Yeah, it isn't your views people have a problem with. Try your actions, existence, desire to rape by fraud.


This. Don't put him in prison, just lop off his twig and berries. Then he WILL be sterile.

farking cretin.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is the kind of macho BS that Spanish men are famous for, I hope this leads to changes
 
BigKaboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rock Krenn: Wow, and he doesn't look at all like a complete douche nozzle.

[Fark user image image 850x446]


Now imagine him thirty years from now, wearing a Speedo,with a pot belly, faded tattoos and the same, black poofy hair.
Yes. I've been to Europe.
 
