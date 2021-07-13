 Skip to content
 
(Atlas Obscura)   I am 10 years old and I approve
    Mammal, Atlas Obscura, giant metal statues, Penis, Bat, collection of penis statues  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

RIP, meme star
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The statues were erected on the campus in 1988.

*snicker*

/also 10
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should include four kinds of pussies.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hell, I'm 43 and I approve.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ouch.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a bunch of jerks.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stop it or you'll go blind.
 
nartreb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Having spent enough time on farms to be familiar with some of the biological inspirations (not *that* familiar, you sicko), I will say that the sculptures are rather, uh, loosely based on reality.    However, you should google (not on a work computer) duck penises sometime.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I heard it's good luck to kiss the ammunition casing all the way on the left before target shooting committing, kinda like the Blarney Stone, only for conservatives.  Take a picture, post it to Facebook. Impress your friends.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those poor girl cats. Yeeouch.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They don't make them like they used to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paige!   Paige!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The collection has the enigmatic name of "Some Were Quite Blind.""
what the hell, Atlas Obscura?  your article shows a picture of the plaque with the artist's name and birth date.  no death date!  call her up and ask her about the title!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Those poor girl cats. Yeeouch.


Yeah, that's why female cats won't put out for just any tom dickin' hairy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was the Weeners tag in a refractory period or something?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nartreb: Having spent enough time on farms to be familiar with some of the biological inspirations (not *that* familiar, you sicko), I will say that the sculptures are rather, uh, loosely based on reality.    However, you should google (not on a work computer) duck penises sometime.


ADHD Scientifically Accurate DUCKTALES
Youtube NBJ9mL9OJx0
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Paige!   Paige!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
/ cue right wing / internet outrage
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What a bunch of jerks.


Different strokes for different folks.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x546]
RIP, meme star


Funny side note: One of his most recent (recurring) roles was as a blind man with a pervy side on Mom.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: They should include four kinds of pussies.


They'd only need the one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I find them artistically attractive. Don't usually approve of yard art or yart, but wouldn't mind having reproductions in my yard. It would be fun to have guests, especially women, comment on their beauty, tell them what they are. Maybe draw them in to looking up pictures to verify the authenticity. Then say: "While we're looking at dirty pictures, here's me with Kathy, here's Kathy with Denise, and here's..."

(Full disclosure: I don't really have any dirty pictures. But I do have some clear memories.)
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Those poor girl cats. Yeeouch.


in even dumber times than these, part of the cat's bad reputation was that the females actually enjoyed copulation.  when the male went to call it a screw and, ahh, part ways, she would turn on him, hissing.  the sex starved Puritans, not knowing dick about anatomy, assumed she was saying, "i'll tell you when you're done".  today we know about cat wang thorns.  soo... yeah, knowledge is power, i guess.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Hell, I'm 43 and I approve.


Well you were 10 when they were "erected" (pun very much intended) so the headline still applies.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: I find them artistically attractive. Don't usually approve of yard art or yart, but wouldn't mind having reproductions in my yard. It would be fun to have guests, especially women, comment on their beauty, tell them what they are. Maybe draw them in to looking up pictures to verify the authenticity. Then say: "While we're looking at dirty pictures, here's me with Kathy, here's Kathy with Denise, and here's..."

(Full disclosure: I don't really have any dirty pictures. But I do have some clear memories.)


The university should get permission from the artist to sell yard art copies, would be a good fundraiser
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: jimjays: I find them artistically attractive. Don't usually approve of yard art or yart, but wouldn't mind having reproductions in my yard. It would be fun to have guests, especially women, comment on their beauty, tell them what they are. Maybe draw them in to looking up pictures to verify the authenticity. Then say: "While we're looking at dirty pictures, here's me with Kathy, here's Kathy with Denise, and here's..."

(Full disclosure: I don't really have any dirty pictures. But I do have some clear memories.)

The university should get permission from the artist to sell yard art copies, would be a good fundraiser


Ahem. Bathroom art copies. In silicone medium.
 
