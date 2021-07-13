 Skip to content
(ABC News)   25-year-old woman briefly has the hottest restaurant in Nashville   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Tennessee. I would have figured burning anything down with fireworks in Tennessee would be met with "aw, shucks, they's just playin...it was an accident."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.


Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell? So it wasn't from their food?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.


Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Just add slots.

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]


Just add slots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I cant think of anything more patriotic than a fireworks display inside a Taco Bell.

Except for an execution in a Chuck E Cheese.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WHAT KINDA HEATHEN ARE YOU!

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]

Just add slots.


WHAT KINDA HEATHEN ARE YOU!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Add cold beer

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]


Add cold beer

fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did they arrest her at a Trump rally?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That is a gas station. Attached DIRECTLY to a superstore of explosives.

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]

Add cold beer

[fastly.4sqi.net image 612x612]


That is a gas station. Attached DIRECTLY to a superstore of explosives.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
With helpful, completely unrelated, video.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Usually, the explosions in a Taco Bell happen just in the bathroom.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Restaurant"?
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fireworks indoors?  What could possibly go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

And, your point. This is AMERICA, SON!!!

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]

Add cold beer

[fastly.4sqi.net image 612x612]

That is a gas station. Attached DIRECTLY to a superstore of explosives.


And, your point. This is AMERICA, SON!!!

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

As long as there's one form of gambling...

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]

Just add slots.


As long as there's one form of gambling...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


South of the Border
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

South of the Border

South of the Border


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
you've got to be a special kinda stupid....nevermind, Tennessee
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Elvis Costello - Indoor Fireworks (Studio Version)
Youtube i4JvUO9xRXg
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

To be fair, with a vast heap of fireworks already piled up is the gas station even making much difference if the ball does go up?  Seems like a coals to Newcastle kinda thing at that point

Oh, don't be ridiculous! They only do that for guns.

Counterpoint: firework stores in Tennessee are grand altars of, well, not sure
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x475]

Add cold beer

[fastly.4sqi.net image 612x612]

That is a gas station. Attached DIRECTLY to a superstore of explosives.


To be fair, with a vast heap of fireworks already piled up is the gas station even making much difference if the ball does go up?  Seems like a coals to Newcastle kinda thing at that point
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After seeing the mug shot, (and being a bit of an asshole) I think she ate everything that sort of looked like food, then blew the place up to hide the "lack of evidence".
 
